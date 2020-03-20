To: Princeton Community
Date: 03-20-20
From: Emergency Management Team, Ron Lawrence, Todd Frederick, and Bob Gerold
Regarding: Update COVID-19
The Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic remains a top priority within the city of Princeton and the counties that we serve.
At this time, we would like to ensure our community that the Princeton Emergency Management Team is working diligently to monitor and disseminate information regarding COVID-19.
We would like to remind our community to be patient and respectful of each other while we go through these difficult times.
Please continue to minimize social contact, practice good hygiene, and most importantly, stay home if you are sick or showing any signs or symptoms.
For updated information on COVID-19 please continue to monitor the city's social media sites, the Princeton Union-Times, MDH or CDC for further information.
Please help us by communicating by phone or electronic means when possible with your family, friends and neighbors to make sure they are doing well in these times of social distancing.
This is a strong community with great community members and we will get through this together by showing each other compassion, respect, strength and coming together with great Tiger Pride.
Editor's Note: The city’s emergency management team includes fire, public works, and police department representatives. Director Ron Lawrence is fire chief with the Princeton Fire & Rescue Department, Deputy Director Bob Gerold is Princeton's Public Works director, and Deputy Director Todd Frederick is police chief with the Princeton Police Department.
