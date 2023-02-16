Princeton ECFE hosts Winter Snowflake Ball

Dancing was a draw for many of the kids at the Princeton ECFE Winter Snowflake Ball on Monday, Feb. 13. During a song that instructed the kids to freeze mid-dance, these two girls stopped dancing and held hands.
One of the activities for the kids at the Princeton ECFE Winter Snowflake Ball on Monday, Feb. 13 allowed them to fill plastic bottles with glittery sand and cotton balls to make them look like snowmen.
Princeton ECFE hosted a Winter Snowflake Ball on Monday, Feb. 13 for families and their children to attend. The event featured dancing, snacks, crafts, games, and face painting. This pair of sisters in matching Valentine’s Day themed outfits were unsure about which snacks they wanted.
The Princeton Early Childhood and Family Center hosted a Winter Snowflake Ball for community members and their families on Monday, Feb. 13. Kids were able to enjoy dancing, snacks, crafts, face painting, and other activities.
