Eternity Church Pastors Phillip and Donna Larson faced a logistical task of biblical proportions when it came to preparations for this Sunday’s Easter service.
With large group meeting restrictions remaining place because of the COVID-19 health crisis, Pastor Donna Larson recalled a suggestion from a former congregation member living in North Carolina when devising a service solution.
The congregation member in question shared a photo and article about a church that held a service at a still-functioning drive-in movie theatre.
“It intrigued us, so we began to brainstorm about how this might be accomplished in our location,” she explained. “We laid out ideas that included elements we would like to include and then ran them by staff members to hone the specifics.”
Pastor Donna said the drive-in service on the church’s 25-acre parcel of land located just south of Princeton near U.S. Highway 169 and just off of 303rd Avenue in Sherburne County will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state COVID-19 guidelines as Eternity Church understands them.
“We want to provide a safe environment for people to enjoy worship ‘together, yet apart’ on this very special day,” she explained.
Logistical details about Sunday’s drive-in service were explained in a midweek information sheet provided to the congregation. That sheet stated the following:
Upon arrival from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. each vehicle entering the Eternity Church parking lot will be directed to drive under the canopy at the front doors.
Each vehicle will receive a gift bag with donuts and items needed for the service.
A set of balloons will be attached to a side mirror of each vehicle for release later in the service
Vehicles will then proceed to parking lot where parking attendants will guide the placement of vehicles, using staggered spacing in back rows to accommodate a best view for as many as possible.
Vehicles with children approximately age 10 years and under will have front-row priority and larger, taller vehicles will be asked to park toward the rear.
Once parked, those participating in the drive-in service can will enjoy their donuts and tune car their radios to Channel 88.7 FM to listen to the service broadcast.
Individual communion sets will be included in gift bag for use toward the end of the service when service participants will receive communion together.
The resurrection service will begin as close to 10:30 a.m. as possible and include an event-ending balloon release.
Then occupants of one vehicle at a time will participate in the outdoors egg hunt.
Adults will hunt with their children until a specified number of eggs are found per child.
To ensure the safety of pedestrians, all autos remaining for the egg hunt will be asked to stay until the hunt has been completed.
Only pre-filled eggs, purchased by the church, are being used for the hunt and will be placed in grassy areas Sunday morning by persons wearing masks and gloves.
The church building to be accessed only by those who are assisting with the service. Restrooms will not be accessible to public, so please plan accordingly.
All recommended safety and sanitation protocols are being followed, such as:
•Those assisting with this event are working within their own family groups and social distancing guidelines are followed by each family toward others;
• Masks, gloves and sanitizer are used by all who handle items passed to attendees;
•All items are pre-packaged and handled only by those abiding by recommended safety precautions.
From a pastoral perspective, ministering to real needs during a time of crisis is one of the things that excites the Larsons the most about Sunday’s event.
“It is becoming apparent how deeply people miss their church family and we are continuing our search for creative ways to minister to that need,” Pastor Donna said. “Spiritual relationships sometimes represent a closer bond than even blood relatives. These are people who are strongly connected because they choose to be, and are there for one another in times of celebration as well as distress.”
She added during the COVID-19 health crisis, people are rediscovering the importance of the role a faith community can play in people’s lives.
“Despite what we might have thought before the pandemic, online and digital options are not good enough to feed the human soul on a continuous basis,” she explained. “When we were able to formulate plans that enable people to see one another, smile, wave, or ‘connect’ within the protection of their own vehicles and share the Easter message, we felt our congregation would be thrilled.”
In other words, the enthusiasm shown by the congregation and community is ministering life to people working on a common goal despite physical separation.
Pastor Donna said Eternity Church leadership and others have stepped up to assist in important ways while still adhering to safety standards at Sunday’s event.
“As time goes on, there is more accurate knowledge about what is and is not safe, so our plans are constantly being informed by that,” she added. “We endeavor to make sure people know we want them to function within their comfort zone.”
If that means congregation members don’t leave their home until some other point in the future, that's Eternity Church wants them to do, Pastor Donna said.
She added: “Anyone who has any illness symptoms should not come. We simply are providing an option for those who wish to celebrate Easter in this way.”
When asked to provide a message of Easter hope and faith, Pastor Donna responded with the following:
“The great history of Christianity is that it not only survives but thrives in troubled times. This is the message of Easter,” she said, adding on a day 2000 years ago, it looked like all was lost.
God's plan was defeated, His Son was dead, evil had conquered good, and mankind had no remedy....or so it seemed.
“Just as God's promise to save and care for us was honored then through the resurrection of Jesus, it is today,” she explained. “He has provided the way to be reconciled, and will provide the wisdom and the way out of this present trouble.”
