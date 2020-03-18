The Princeton Planning Commission often deals with a variety of issues associated with the distribution of space.
Commissioners and others who attended a Monday night meeting encountered a new twist on that theme because of developments associated with COVID-19.
Upon entering the room, commissioners, the press, and members of the public were asked by City Administrator Robert Barbian to sit several feet apart.
Moving forward, Princeton city staff have implemented clear guidelines for implementing the social distancing concept at board and commission meetings.
Social distancing is a term applied to certain actions that are taken by public health officials to stop or slow down the spread of a highly contagious disease.
Barbain provided an update on the city’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak during last week’s Princeton City Council meeting.
“I wanted to let the public know about the proactive steps the city is taking to sanitize different areas, and to take different steps to protect the public,” Barbian said. “We are encouraging local businesses to do the same. This is a lot of change for everybody.”
Barbian said it was important for city staff to take the time to clean counters in its building, especially those that are available to the public.
Barbian asked Finance Director Steve Jackson to help him visually demonstrate the proper procedure for using an elbow bump instead of a handshake.
“Initially, I think it’s uncomfortable for everyone to do initially, but I think it’s important,” Barbian said, also stressing the importance of controlling our isolating a cough as a COVID-19 preventative measure.
“These steps are important, because they can protect the public,” he added. “The city is encouraging local businesses both small and large to take these steps. We want to protect all of the people of our community, including city employees.”
Last Thursday, key Princeton city staff members participated in a League of Minnesota Cities webinar that provided detailed information on the COVID-19 outbreak, said Community Development Specialist Stephanie Hillesheim.
“It helped us keep abreast of the situation,” she said. “We are actively monitoring changes coming from the Centers for Disease Control and the Minnesota Department of Health. Visit their websites for the most accurate information.”
