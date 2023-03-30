Princeton City Council: New fire truck, grant application, and 100th birthday

The Princeton City Council conducted the following business in a meeting on Thursday, March 23. Written by Chloe Smith.
Consent agenda
The Princeton City Council approved the following items from the consent agenda:
- The purchase of tank level sensors for the wastewater treatment plant. The sensors assist with determining the level of fluid in the tanks. The purchase of two sensors through VEGA was in amount of $2,594.
- The purchase of a digital recorder app for the Princeton Police Department officer work phones. The application, Olympus Recording, would total $2,400.
- The purchase of replacement suppressors and equipment for the Princeton Police Department. The department budgeted $2,800 for the replacement parts of duty rifles and added suppressors.
- The purchase of a replacement sewer truck. The sanitary sewer budgeted $46,000 for truck replacement. The council received two quotes for two different trucks, and approved the purchase of a truck from Princeton Chevrolet in the amount of $41,200.
Wine and Spirits grant request
The Princeton City Council approved a Wine and Spirits Grant request from the Princeton Ambassadors program. The requested amount from the grant for the program was $2,000 to be used for scholarships for its members.
100th birthday proclamation
The Princeton City Council issued a proclamation to celebrate the 100th birthday of Lucille Decker. Decker was born on April 15, 1923. She taught the first class at South Elementary School in 1945, and the last class there in 2016. Decker also volunteered at Twice New Clothing in Princeton.
Job creation fund application
The Princeton City Council provided its support for a job creation fund application by Elemet Group, Inc. The job creation fund is through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development and awards businesses funds to assist in the pursuit of job creation. Element Group is working on an expansion of its company which would create 45 full-time positions in the next three years.
Purchase of a new fire truck tender
The council approved the purchase of a new tender to replace Tender Two at Wyanett Station. Tender Two will then be sold with funds returning to the truck replacement reserve fund. This purchase is part of the overall truck replacement plan approved in 2019. The cost of the new tender is $372,563. The truck replacement reserve fund currently has just under $343,000 in it. The remaining funds will be taken from the fire equipment reserve fund. The budget forecast for continued replacement of fire trucks includes a predicted $1 million expenditure in 2028 for the replacement of Engine Eight.
