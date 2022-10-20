Princeton City Council meeting Oct. 13

The Princeton City Council conducted the following business in the meeting on Oct. 13. Written by Chloe Smith.
Consent agenda
The Princeton City Council approved the following items:
- The resignation of Corey Zahner from the Princeton Fire Department.
- The hiring of Tony Brunn and Brandon Jeanotte as firefighters.
- The hiring of Nicole Kram as a liquor store clerk.
- Calling of a public hearing in regards to the city vacating the south 15 feet of the alley plat of Shareco Estates which lies east of the Southerly extension of the West line of Lot 7, Block 1, Davis addition. The public hearing will be held at Princeton City Hall on Nov. 10, 2022 at 7 p.m.
- The final payment for the 19th Ave Extension Project in the amount of $66,494.55.
- Calling of a public hearing in regards to vacating the drainage and utilities easements and 19th Ave. S. located in the plat of Princeton Business Park. The public hearing will be held at Princeton City Hall on Nov. 10, 2022 at 7 p.m.
Special event request and request for road closure
The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce submitted a special event request for the Mini Dazzle Parade to take place on Nov. 26, 2022. The parade will run from City Hall to Princeton’s North mall. The request for the parade also included a request for the temporary closure of First St. between Rum River Dr. and Eighth Ave. N. as it is part of the parade route. The Princeton City Council approved both requests.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.