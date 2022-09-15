Princeton city council briefs meeting on Sept. 8

The Princeton city council conducted the following business in the meeting on Sept. 8. Written by Chloe Smith.
Consent agenda
• The council received correspondence from Rep. Melissa Hortman, the speaker of the house, regarding a letter from the City of Princeton asking for a special legislative session to finish work left unfinished at the close of the 2022 Legislative session.
• The council authorized city administrator Michele McPherson to execute a grant agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding airport improvements at the Princeton Municipal Airport..
• The council approved the hire of Drew Scharber as a police officer in Princeton contingent upon his completion of his post board police officer exam.
• The Council set a budget workshop for Sept. 27 at 5 p.m. The Council should approve the 2023 preliminary tax levy at that meeting.
Rezoning
The Princeton city council approved the two part rezoning of city owned sites with the PID’s #24-071-0020 and #90-005-1200 from D-1 Airport District to MN-1 Industrial District. The two parcels are a part of the same location, however, one is located within Mille Lacs County while the other is located in Sherburne County.
Pavement management plan
The City of Princeton’s engineering firm, WSB, gave a presentation to the city council on the pavement and street conditions throughout the city. Each road was rated on a Pavement Condition Index (PCI) and given a score depending on the quality of the road. The scores are then placed into categories of excellent, good, fair, poor, and failed. All of the scores for each road in Princeton were then combined to create an average score for the city which totaled to 80.0 PCI and landed within the good category. The council then provided guidance to the WSB presenter regarding the average PCI score for the city to continue to maintain. The council provided the range of 75.0 - 80.0 PCI. This PCI goal for the city will help WSB provide a maintenance plan for the council in future road maintenance.
The Great Northern Trail
The Princeton City Council provided its support and approval for the continued development of the Great Northern Trail. The trail is an homage to the Great Northern Railroad alignment between Elk River and Milaca. The continuation of the project would continue the development of the remaining 19.5 miles from where the trail currently ends to Milaca.
Donation
The city council accepted the donation of $100 from Bremer Bank and Michael Monson for the Princeton Fire Department.
Seventh Avenue draft agreement
The city council reviewed a draft agreement to be sent to Mille Lacs County in regards to the Seventh Avenue and County Road 4 construction project currently in development. The agreement outlines the distribution of costs between the county and Princeton as they split the workload of the project and develop a feasibility study. The council approved the draft which will be sent to the county for approval and signatures.
