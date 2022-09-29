Princeton city council briefs meeting on Sept. 22

The Princeton City Council conducted the following business in the meeting on Sept. 22. Written by Chloe Smith.
Swearing in police officer Drew Scharber
During the city council meeting, Princeton mayor Thom Walker swore in new police officer Drew Scharber to the Princeton police force.
Introduction of Stacy Marquardt
City administrator Michele McPherson introduced Stacy Marquardt to the Princeton City Council as the city’s new community development planner. Marquardt stated she is excited to be starting this new position.
Consent agenda
The following items were approved by the Princeton City Council:
- The Christ Our Light gambling permit for Oct. 16.
- The lot line adjustment on airport land. This change will correct a triangle piece of land which has a neighboring business taxiway to the airport runway.
- A variance for Erdman Automation for the addition of a link to connect their two properties in the Princeton industrial park. The variance was approved on the condition that the link be removed if one of the properties is purchased by a new owner.
- A conditional use permit for Sylva Corporation to construct an exterior storage area to partially obstruct their products from view.
Masonic Lodge Fraternal 92 parking lot request
The Masonic Lodge in Princeton presented a request to the city council concerning the temporary use of the city owned public parking lot for a community clean up day on Oct. 15. The clean up day would allow members of the community to drop off and dispose of old appliances, scrap metal, and other non-hazardous waste - not including tires - for a small fee. All proceeds made at the event would go towards other community projects in Princeton and Milaca. The event would start at 10 a.m. and run all day. The Princeton City Council approved the request for the Masonic Lodge to use the public parking lot for the event.
Seventh Ave. infrastructure project
The Princeton City Council approved the cooperative agreement with Mille Lacs County for a cost-share feasibility study needed to move forward with a reconstruct project on Seventh Ave. N. The council also approved the scope of services required for the feasibility study.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.