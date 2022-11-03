Princeton City Council briefs: meeting Oct. 27

Officer Nicole Josephes was presented with a Life Saving Award by mayor of Princeton Thom Walker during the Princeton City Council meeting on Thursday, Oct. 27 for providing life saving care to a small child.
The Princeton City Council conducted the following business in the meeting on Oct. 27. Written by Chloe Smith.
Consent agenda
The Princeton City Council approved the following items from the meeting’s consent agenda:
• A gambling permit for the Princeton Lion’s Club raffle on Dec. 5.
• The removal of the car charger on First Street.
Presentation of life saving award to Officer Nicole Josephes
The Princeton City Council and the Princeton Police Department presented Officer Nicole Josephes with the Life Saving Award on Oct. 27. Josephes responded to an urgent medical call of a small child choking. She responded to the scene swiftly and administered life-saving care before the child was brought to the hospital. The child celebrated her birthday this past week. Photo on Union-Times page 24.
Ordinance regulating cannabinoid products
The council held the final reading for the proposed ordinance to regulate the licensing and sale of cannabis within the city. The council unanimously approved the ordinance thus the city adopted the ordinance into action.
Donations
The council approved the donation of $1,000 from Twice New Clothing to the City of Princeton to go towards Christmas tree lighting or any other Christmas events taking place within the city. The council also approved the donation of $2,500 from Twice New Clothing to the Princeton Fire Department to go towards any needs they may have.
