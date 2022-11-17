Princeton City Council briefs meeting Nov. 10

The Princeton City Council conducted the following business in the meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10. Written by Chloe Smith.
Consent Agenda
The Princeton City Council approved the following items on the consent agenda:
• The council certified the election results for the City of Princeton.
• Bob Blackwelder was hired as public works GM1 effective Nov. 21.
Public hearings
The city council held two public hearings during the council meeting. The first public hearing regarded the city vacating an alley within the Shareco Estates Plat which lies east of the southerly extension of the west line of Lot 7, Block 1, Davis addition. No members of the public appeared to voice their opinions. The council moved forward to the first reading of the ordinance to vacate the alley and approved the ordinance to move forward.
The second public hearing regarded the city vacating the drainage and utility easements and a portion of 19th Ave. S. in Princeton Business Park Plat. The drainage and utility easements in question parallel the lot lines of lots 6 and 7, block 1 and lots 1 through 5, block 2 Princeton Business Park. The portion of 19th Ave. S. in question lies between the southerly extension of the west lot line of lot 3, block 2 and the southerly extension of the east lot line of lot 4,block 2 of said Princeton Business Park. No members of the public appeared to voice their opinions in the hearing. The council moved forward to the first reading of the ordinance to vacate the easements and portion of 19th Ave. S. The council approved the ordinance to move forward.
Donations
• The Princeton City Council approved the donation of $500 from Princeton Chevrolet and the Chevrolet First Responder Test Drive Program to the Princeton Police Department. The donation will be used by the police department for equipment such as AED supplies.
• The council approved the donation of $257.31 from the Phillips Distilling Company to the Princeton Police Department to go towards the k9 program.
Execution of purchase and developer agreements for sale of real property
The city council approved a resolution outlining the execution of a purchase and developer agreement for the sale of real property to Friday Bay, Inc. The section of property is located at 705 Second St. N. The estimated closing date for the property will take place before the end of the year. Friday Bay is an investment company owned by Steve Hage of Cambridge and his family. Friday Bay purchased the abandoned hangar row adjacent to the Princeton airport. Friday Bay officials stated the investment firm will work with local design professionals and plans on breaking ground on the first of six buildings in June 2023.
Appointing assistant city administrators
The council approved an ordinance to establish temporary city administrators in the case of the current city administrator’s absence. The role will be split between the Princeton Police Chief Todd Frederick and Public Works Director Bob Gerold.
Budget items
The council approved a request from Fire Chief Ron Lawrence to increase the position’s hours to three-quarter time which is an increase of eight hours per week. The increase in time for the fire chief is to assist with the growing needs of the city.
The council approved a request for additional full-time staff in the city’s public works department. Recent city expansion in population has facilitated the need for additional staff in the public works department.
