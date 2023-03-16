Princeton City Council briefs: meeting March 9

The Princeton City Council conducted the following business during the meeting on Thursday, March 9. Written by Chloe Smith.
Consent agenda
The Princeton City Council approved the following items on its consent agenda:
- The step-increase of police officer Jace Cooper.
- The resignation of liquor store clerk Jeanne Putnam.
- A data report from Sherburne County assessors concerning the purchase of land and new construction throughout the county.
Fire department business items
The city council approved a number of promotions and hiring for the Princeton Fire Department. Billy Gerold was sworn in as a firefighter following the conclusion of his probationary period. Gerold previously worked for the Princeton Fire Department for almost 13 years before he moved to North Branch and served as a North Branch fire fighter. He rejoins his brother Joe Gerold who has been with the department for 17 years. Their uncle Bob Gerold recently retired from the department with 27 years of service. The council also approved Brandon Jeanotte’s promotion to the probationary status on the fire department team. Finally, the council approved the start of the hiring process for three new firefighters: Brittany Moser, Brent Tholen, and Michael Powers.
Public utilities year in review
Princeton Public Utilities (PPU) General Manager Keith Butcher provided the city council with a year in review report about the happenings with the city utilities since January 2022. Butcher shared a month by month review of the projects and activities including Public Utilities Commission policy and personnel changes, building changes, additions, finances, and more. Butcher also presented the council with a review of the PPU bond issuance schedule. He said two bonds the PPU had previously were at an end, and the PPU is ready for rebuilding and strengthening of its infrastructure. Butcher went on to say that utilities are often on a bond schedule that cycles after so many years, which is an indicator of a healthy utilities department. When PPU is ready, it will bring additional bond information to the council.
Liquor license return request
Lori and Josh Giffen had previously applied for a liquor license in January for their bar Lumberjack Lounge which was scheduled to open sometime in March. However, due to complications with the planned location, they were unable to use the space or the license and they believe it could be up to one year before they are able to find a replacement location. Therefore, they have requested the return of $2,475 they spent to apply for the liquor license. The council approved the request.
Special event permit
Neighbors on the Rum applied for a special event permit. The event would take place during the Rum River Festival as a replacement for the city’s previous attempts at a beer garden. The event would take place on the Neighbor’s property and would be fenced in, with one entrance and possibly two exits. The council approved the special event application, however, more details and clarification will be required before the event can take place.
Business Park infrastructure and publication of bids
The Princeton City Council held a discussion and authorized the calling of bids for business park infrastructure. The proposed area is a 46 acre parcel in Princeton Business Park located near County Road 31 and 21st Ave. S. Final design includes the construction of over 2,000-ft of two-lane urban roadway with curb and gutter and storm sewer. The pavement is designed to meet a 10-ton roadway to support heavy trucking from business development. Sanitary sewer and watermain will be extended from the existing mains in 21st Avenue South to serve the developing lots, and the water main will also be connected to the existing water main in County Road 31 to provide the new Industrial Park with a “looped” system for water quality and fire protection. The estimated construction start date of the project is spring of 2023 with an estimated completion in spring 2024.
