Princeton city council briefs: meeting July 28

The Princeton City Council conducted the following business at its July 28 meeting. Written by Chloe Smith.
Consent agenda
The city council approved the Princeton Golf Course caterer’s permit for a ball tournament at Solheim Field Aug. 5 - 7 and Aug. 12-14.
The council approved Liquor store employee Gage Thomas step increase effective April 17, 2022.
The council accepted the resignation of part-time liquor store clerk Alex Citrowske effective July 7.
The council approved the hiring of part-time liquor clerk Kali Mulvany-Spies effective Aug. 1.
The council approved the Christ Our Light gambling permit request for Fall Fast Sept. 18.
The council approved the execution of a purchase agreement with Sylva Corporation.
The council approved a resolution calling for a public hearing to vacate drainage and utility easements in Block Two of Princeton Industrial Park Third Addition.
The council approved the execution of the State Master Joint Powers Agreement and Court Agreement on behalf of the Princeton police department.
Special event request
The council approved the special event request for a wedding in Riverside Park on Sept. 24.
Accepting donations
The council accepted a donation of $800 from Coborn’s to the Princeton fire department. The donation is a result of the fire department’s helping Coborn’s with flower deliveries on Valentine’s Day from which Coborn’s donates all of the funds from delivery fees.
The council approved the donation of Twice New Clothing for a free splash park day.
The council approved the donation of Evangelical Church for a free splash park day.
The council approved the donation of $5,000 from Twice New Clothing to the Princeton police department. Twice New Clothing has requested that the donation be used for educational training materials for community children and to support community public safety events.
