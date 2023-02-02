Princeton City Council briefs: meeting Jan. 26

The Princeton City Council conducted the following business in the meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26. Written by Chloe Smith.
Open Forum
During the open forum section of the council meeting, Roxanne Hayes came forward with a concern about a block party typically held in July near her dog grooming business. Hayes is the owner of Hayes K9 Grooming on Rum River Dr. South. Hayes said that the block party causes her to lose money because she is forced to close her business the day of the block party as the noise causes stress for the dogs. Hayes asked the council to consider having the block party moved to a different location. Mayor Thom Walker said the council would take her concerns into consideration.
Consent agenda
The Princeton City Council approved the following items from the consent agenda:
- A gambling permit for Knights of Columbus Council #8571 for a Bingo event on March 12.
- A gambling permit for Christ Our Light Church for a raffle on April 14.
- An assessment agreement with Sherburne County as the city lies in both Mille Lacs and Sherburne counties and Sherburne assessors are used for the assessment district in that section of the city.
Donations
The Princeton City Council approved the following donations:
- A donation of $1,000 from Twice New Clothing to the Flower Project.
- A donation of $1,000 from Twice New Clothing to the Princeton Fire Department and its purchase of new equipment.
Cannabis ordinance language update
The city council approved an addition of language to its cannabis ordinance to expand the scope of background checks on those who apply for a license to sell. Previously, the language surrounding background checks was restricted to any local criminal history and did not include a search of criminal history statewide or throughout the country. The updated language addresses this issue.
Park system plan
The city council approved the execution of a Park System Plan through WSB. With the execution of the plan, WSB will prepare a park system plan for the city to use as a guide in the development of future park projects. WSB will gather data from the city such as community needs, desires, and concerns with the parks, an analysis of all the parks in the city to determine the existing level of service, a planning analysis, city demographics, and park conceptual plans. Since the execution of the plan was approved, WSB will begin work to develop the plan.
Grant request from PACCT
The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (PACCT) Executive Director Kim Young made a grant request to the city council to assist the PACCT with the joint events planned between the city and the PACCT such as Light Up Princeton, the Rum River Festival, the Mini Dazzle Parade, and others. The grant request was made in the amount of $10,000 which was approved by the council.
