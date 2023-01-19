Princeton City Council briefs: meeting Jan. 12

The Princeton City Council conducted the following business in the meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12. Written by Chloe Smith.
Oaths of office
The first order of business for the city council was to have the re-elected council members and mayor take their oaths of office for their new terms of service. Thom Walker was re-elected as mayor, Jenny Gerolds was re-elected as a council member, and Jack Edmonds was re-elected as a council member after two years away from the role. The council then moved to elect Gerolds as the vice mayor for the city for 2023.
Consent agenda
The following items were approved by the city council from the consent agenda:
- The council approved the step increases for employees Ed Yost, Dylan Donner, and Fire Chief Ron Lawrence.
- The council approved an effort to begin the hiring process for up to five new firefighters.
- The council approved the hire of Lynn Hoheisel for the city accountant position.
- The council authorized a pay estimate and payment to Design Electric for the airport beacon project. The project is looking to update the current airport beacon system.
- The council approved a letter of agreement for the Radiological Emergency Preparedness Program. The letter designates Princeton High School as an emergency radiological reception center to accept evacuees in the case of a nuclear power plant emergency from the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant.
Execution of Small Cities Grant
The Princeton City Council approved the execution of a grant contract agreement with the state for the Small Cities Grant. The grant will be used to further the development of the Seventh Avenue project and construction. In the contract, it states that the State of Minnesota will pay for the wastewater improvements needed beneath the roadway as well as costs for the administration. The total obligation by the state amounts to $600,000.
Donations
The council approved the following donations:
- An annual donation of $200 from John and Carol Hulett for the Princeton Fire Department.
- Donations from Blue Line Overland in the amount of $700, from Walmart in the amount of $1,000, and Bernick’s in the amount of $1,000 for the ninth annual Shop with a Cop event with the Princeton Police Department.
- A donation of $1,000 for Shield Services for the Princeton Police Department’s K9 program.
- A donation of $500 from the Princeton Chevrolet Dealership for the Princeton police Department.
- A donation of $100 from Fairway Ponds Townhomes for the Princeton Fire Department.
