Princeton City Council briefs: meeting Feb. 9

The Princeton City Council conducted the following business in the meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9. Written by Chloe Smith.
Consent agenda
The Princeton City Council approved the following items from the consent agenda:
- The resignation of Jason Erickson from the Airport advisory Board and the authorization to fill the vacancy. Erickson resigned because he felt he was absent from the meetings more often than he was present as stated in his resignation letter.
- The step increase of police officer Justin Strom.
- An intoxicating liquor license for Merlin’s Restaurant pending a background check, payment, and insurance certification.
- The application of the Fire Act Grant for the Princeton Fire Department. The grant would be used for new extraction equipment which would cost approximately $45,000. The match for the fire department would be 5% or not to exceed $2,250.00.
Authorize purchase of replacement chemical pumps
The city council authorized the purchase of new pumps for the chemical room of the Waste Water Treatment Plant. The council had previously budgeted $12,000 for the replacement pumps. The total purchase would include two new pumps and four additional pump heads which totals to $9,596. The pumps are in need of replacement, and new pumps would save the city money on supply costs while providing more accurate dispensing of chemicals.
Donation
The council approved a $1,000 donation from Twice New Clothing for the Princeton Police Department which is planned to be used to replace and offset costs for medical equipment in the squad cars. Twice New Clothing has donated $3,000 to the Princeton Police Department since the start of 2023.
Authorize back pay and wage increase for accountant Hodge
Princeton has operated without a financial director since the beginning of March 2022. Accountant Karen Hodge took on many of the responsibilities a financial director would have otherwise handled. City staff proposed a wage increase for Hodge dating back to March 11, 2022 to present day of $1 per hour which would stay in effect until the completion of the Classification-Compensation study. The total amount to be paid to Hodge at the time of the council meeting in back pay would be $1,600. The city council approved the wage increase.
