Princeton City Council briefs: meeting Feb. 23

Four Princeton firefighters were recognized for their years of service and their retirement during the Princeton City Council meeting on Thursday, Feb. 23. The four retiring firefighters from left to right are Eric Leider, Tim Jensen, Chris Wilke, and Bob Gerold. To the right of Gerold is Mayor Thom Walker and Fire Chief Ron Lawrence.
The Princeton City Council conducted the following business in the meeting on Feb. 23. Written by Chloe Smith.
Recognition of retired firefighters
The Princeton City Council recognized the years of service of four city firefighters who have retired. The four firefighters who have retired are Tim Jensen, Eric Leider, Chris Wilke, and Bob Gerold. Gerold was a Princeton firefighter for 27 years. Fire Chief Ron Lawrence took time to thank each firefighter for their service to the city and presented each with a certificate of recognition. A photo of the firefighters can be found on the Union-Times website at https://www.hometownsource.com/union_times/.
Charlie-Bravo project documents
The council authorized the execution of an addendum to the purchase and development agreements for th Charlie-Bravo project. The council also authorized the closing of the land for the project to Friday Bay Inc. The Charlie-Bravo project is planned to be a construction project near 21st Ave. and the Princeton Airport for a building that will be both commercial and residential. It is planned to house two one bedroom apartments on the top floor, two two car garages, and a commercial business on the lower level.
Cellular tower marketing agreement
The council reviewed and approved the revised marketing agreement with Crescendo Capital Partners to market the open slots on the city’s cellular tower to potential businesses. Crescendo Capital Partners will promote the open spaces to interested parties and sell the slots to those parties on behalf of the city for a portion of the profits. The council felt the use of Crescendo Capital Partners would be in the best interest of the city in terms of saving on employee time and money.
Wine and Spirits grant applications
The council received two Wine and Spirit grant applications for review. The first application was from Princeton Middle School counseling to help bring in speaker Tasha Schuh. Schuh would speak to the student body about resiliency and the mental health concerns that are on the rise. The grant request was in the amount of $500. The council approved the request.
The second application was for the Princeton senior party which takes place after high school graduation at the Princeton Ice Arena to give the seniors a memorable chemical free night. The requested amount of $500 would go towards the purchase of prizes so no senior leaves empty handed. The council approved the grant request.
