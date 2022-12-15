Princeton City Council briefs: meeting Dec. 8

The Princeton City Council conducted the following business in the meeting on Thursday, Dec. 8. Written by Chloe Smith.
Consent agenda
*The Princeton City Council approved the following items from the consent agenda:
*The hire of Aj Jones for public works general maintenance II.
*The resignation of John George from the planning commission due to no longer being a full-time Princeton resident.
*The designation of polling places for 2023 elections if needed.
*A conditional use permit for general auto and truck repairs at H&G Auto Sales LLC.
*A conditional use permit for ISG, Inc. to allow the exceeding of the maximum building height for a proposed building in Princeton Business Park. The maximum height is 30 feet and the request was for 36 feet.
*Traffic calming measures throughout the city in the form of additional signs placed on stop signs to encourage drivers to stop. The signs will be placed in a number of locations within the city and they will be moved one or two times per year to remind drivers to come to a complete stop.
Implementation of a lodging tax
The council approved an ordinance to implement a lodging tax. The tax will affect lodging at hotels, motels, rooming houses, tourist courts, bed and breakfasts, resorts, and municipal campgrounds. The purpose of implementing the lodging tax is to provide further funding for a visitor’s bureau to promote tourism within the city. Milaca and the Mille Lacs Lake area on the north end of the county have lodging taxes in place.
Preliminary and Final plat of Fountain Place
The Princeton City Council approved a resolution outlining the preliminary and final plat of Fountain Place - a proposed 20 unit housing development. The property in question is 5.11 acres and located off of 14th Street S. and is currently known as Outlot E, Shareco Estates. The plat will consist of 20 unit twin homes and one single family home.
Donations
The council approved the donation of a compact max pet link scanner donation from Jim and Bev Roxbury for the Princeton Police Department. The scanner will be used to scan lost pets for microchips with the hope of returning them to their homes sooner.
The council approved the donation of $250 to the Princeton K9 program from Cory and Maria Syfko.
State Aid Street Dedication
The Princeton City Council approved a resolution designating 6.08 miles of city roads to the Municipal State and Street Aid System. The designation of these roads are a requirement for the city to qualify for state aid funding for its streets. The 6.08 miles of roads are 20 percent of the 30 miles of roads within city limits, including city streets, county roads, and highways. The amount of roadways designated in the city will likely increase in the future as the city develops more miles of roadways, and the designated roadways will be reviewed annually.
Purchase agreement with Palmer Bus
The city council approved the execution of a purchase agreement with Palmer Princeton Holdings (Palmer Bus) for the purchase of Lot 1, Block 1 in Princeton Business Park. The site is 8.59 acres and is being purchased for the full asking price. Palmer Bus is looking to relocate its services to a location in the business park.
Signage request by Sylva Corporation
The city council denied a request for signage by Sylva Corporation. The request was for a type of permanent “truck crossing” signs both north and south of the entrance to the new storage facility located west of 19th Ave. The reason for the request is a concern that drivers on 19th Ave. are unaware of trucks and forklifts crossing the road in that area. The reason for denial was that truck and hauling activities take place temporarily in the spring and fall. The council recommended the purchase of temporary signs to be placed in those periods of time.
