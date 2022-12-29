Princeton City Council briefs: meeting Dec. 22

The Princeton City Council conducted the following business in the meeting on Thursday, Dec. 22. Written by Chloe Smith.
Transportation plan
The Princeton City Council approved a transportation plan in the consent agenda during the meeting. The transportation plan serves as a reference to the city as it continues to grow and new roads will be developed in the future. It also outlines the current roads in Princeton and their conditions. The plan includes details on proposed roadway improvements as well as potential developments for non-motorized transportation such as trails, sidewalks, and additional crossing points on the Rum River. More information on the transportation plan will be available in the Jan. 5 edition of the Union-Times.
Final plat for Business Park Second Addition
The council approved a preliminary and final plat in Princeton’s business park for the building of a manufacturing building. Joe Glenn of Elemet Group, a metal fabricator in Princeton, is looking to purchase Block 1, lots six and seven as well as Block 2, lots one through five to construct the new 126,621 square foot manufacturing facility. A public hearing was held on Dec. 19 by the planning commission to discuss the plat. The plat will combine the multiple plats already existing into one plat for the purchase of the 20.4 acres.
Fee Schedule changes
The Princeton City Council approved an ordinance to amend the fee schedule of the city. Many of the changes to the fee schedule are increases including the addition of a three percent lodging tax, the cost of using the campgrounds at Riverside Park, additional pass options for the splash park, a new fee for dangerous dog monitoring, and the standard sewer fee. The standard sewer fee will be increasing $1 to $12.50 per 1,000 gallons. Details on the changes to the fee schedule can be found on the City of Princeton’s website in the city council’s meeting agendas at https://www.princetonmn.org/services/agendas_and_minutes/city_council.php.
Audit proposal
The council approved a proposal from Smith Schafer to be the city’s new auditing firm. The city’s previous auditing firm, BerganKDV, resigned from their work with the city in the fall of 2022. Smith Schafer will work with the city until 2024 when the contract expires.
Approval of budget and levy
The council approved the final budget and levy for 2023. Following the truth in taxation hearing on Dec. 8, the council did not make any changes to the budget or the levy. The levy for 2023 will see an increase of 8.5 percent beginning in January 2023.
Jules Zimmer’s final council meeting
Council member Jules Zimmer attended his final city council meeting. Zimmer’s term expires at the end of the year and he did not run for re-election. Other council members, mayor Thom Walker, and other attending city employees held a toast for Zimmer following the meeting wherein they thanked Zimmer for his service to the city and celebrated his time on the council. Walker also presented Zimmer with a certificate to commemorate his time as a council member.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.