Princeton City Council briefs: meeting April 27

The Princeton City Council conducted the following business during the meeting on Thursday, April 27. Written by Chloe Smith.
Mille Lacs County Board of Appeal and Equalization
The Princeton City Council received a presentation from the Mille Lacs County Board of Appeal and Equalization regarding the change to two property values within Princeton city limits that are privately owned. The council approved the property value changes for those two properties. The property value changes were based on an assessment information packet provided by the board relating to how the board determines property values within the county.
Consent agenda
The Princeton City Council approved the following items from its consent agenda:
- The step increase of public works employee Kris Macko.
- An off-site gambling permit and lease portion for the Veterans Support Brigade’s Rum River Festival beer garden.
- A gambling permit for a raffle through the Princeton Lions on June 11.
- A resolution to support the Princeton VFW’s sale of buddy poppies.
- An updated memorandum of understanding for the Great Northern Trail.
- A call for a public hearing for a tax increment financial district for a property located off of First St. near the Princeton Municipal Airport. The hearing will be held at 7 p.m. on May 25.
- A call for a public hearing for the MN Improvement Fund Grant application. The hearing will take place at 7 p.m. on May 25.
- A ground lease renewal with Qwest Corporation near the Princeton flight service station.
- The awarding of the city’s 2023 sealcoating project to Allied Blacktop Company in the amount of $1.36 per square yard.
Pickleball court construction
The city council approved the awarding of its pickleball court construction to J & S Concrete and Masonry Contractors, Inc. in the amount of $27,810. The total amount falls below the estimated $42,000 within the city’s Capital Improvement Plan for 2023.
Wine and Spirit grant request: Relay for Life
Denise Jansen with Relay for Life applied for a Wine and Spirit grant through the City of Princeton in the amount of $500. The council approved the request. It is expected that the Princeton Relay for Life event will take place from 5 - 10 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds.
Princeton Business Park street and utility project
The Princeton City Council approved a variety of items related to its utility and street projects for the business park. The first was a feasibility report for the project and ordering for the project to take place. The council then reviewed bids for the project and awarded the project to Burschville Construction, Inc. in the amount of $1,604,761. There were 12 bids total. Burschville Construction was the lowest bidder to provide all the necessary documents for the bid. Finally, the council authorized a business development infrastructure grant application which would provide $400,000 of the cost of the project if awarded.
