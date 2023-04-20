Princeton city council briefs: Meeting April 13

The Princeton City Council conducted the following business during a meeting on Thursday, April 13. Written by Chloe Smith.
Consent agenda
The Princeton City Council approved the following items on its consent agenda:
- The sale of fireworks at Coborn’s and in the Walmart parking lot by TNT Fireworks.
- A gambling permit for the Knights of Columbus for a raffle on August 17.
- The hiring of multiple Splash Park attendants and a Splash Park coordinator intern.
- The hiring of Emma Benjamin as a recreation, marketing, and communications intern.
- The opening of the city’s compost site on April 15 and the hiring of Fred Rittenhour for the compost site.
- The completion of officer Jace Cooper’s probationary period.
- The request of county approval for the closure of Rum River Dr. and First St. for the Rum River Parade.
- A liquor license for Princeton Speedway, pending a background check and proof of insurance.
- The execution of an agreement with North Memorial for training.
CUP for Crystal Court Apartments
The city council received information about the application of a conditional use permit for the potential construction of an additional six-unit parking garage for Crystal Court Apartments. The new garage would match the two existing garages, and it would be used by the residents. A public hearing was held on March 20 by the planning commission after which the conditional use permit was approved.
Business park infrastructure financing presentation
George Eilertson of Northland Securities provided the council with a presentation on financing for Princeton’s Business Park. Eilertson said that the city will be able to issue a bond to pay for the majority of the costs of the needed infrastructure improvements including water, sewer, streets and lighting. The bond would not cover the costs of gas and electric or trail improvements. The total cost for the project is $2.21 million, however, with the bond, the city would pay $306,834. Following the presentation, the council approved a resolution to establish procedures relating to the compliance with reimbursement bond regulations for the Business Park.
Neighbor’s on the Rum special event permit
At a previous council meeting, the city council approved a special event permit for Neighbor’s on the Rum to host a beer garden during the Rum River Festival with the caveat of an agreement being drafted with the city to meet all requirements set forth by the department heads. It was discussed that the city would be amenable to a five-year commitment and legal contract stating that Neighbor’s would need to apply for an event permit each year and have it approved. The contract also allows Neighbor’s to host the beer garden each year during the Rum River Festival, while providing an “out” for the City if something arises and it is determined that it is no longer a good fit. The council approved the contract with Neighbor’s for the special event permit.
Wine and spirit grant request: American Legion
The Princeton American Legion Post #216 applied for a wine and spirit grant from the city to help fund its annual Fourth of July fireworks displays. The Legion requested $5,000 from the city to help fund the fireworks. However, due to concerns for the funds remaining in the wine and sSpirit grant fund, the city council moved to approve $4,000 for the fireworks.
Fire department: Tender price increase
The Princeton Fire Department requested an increase in the funds allocated towards a new tender, which was approved at a previous meeting. The fire department requested an additional $6,000 for the addition of a hydraulic lift for the truck’s drop tank. Adding the lift will help prevent any potential injuries to firefighters when filling the water tank on the truck. The council approved the price increase.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.