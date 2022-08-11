Princeton church to welcome new pastor

Rev. David Jay Webber will be installed as the new pastor of Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church, 801 6th Street South in Princeton, in a 4 p.m. service on Sunday, August 14. Rev. Luke Ulrich, visitor of Circuit 9 of the Evangelical Lutheran Synod, will officiate at the rite of installation. Assisting in the service will be Pastor Webber’s son Rev. Paul Webber, from West Jordan, Utah; and Pastor Webber’s son-in-law Rev. Andrew Soule, now from Belview, Minnesota, but who grew up in Princeton.
Pastor Webber is a native of Germantown, New York. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from The King’s College, a Master of Divinity degree from Concordia Theological Seminary, and a Master of Sacred Theology degree from the Institute of Lutheran Theology. He previously served as pastor of Scriptural Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri; as pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Brewster, Massachusetts; as rector and a professor of theology at Saint Sophia Ukrainian Lutheran Theological Seminary in Ternopil’, Ukraine; and most recently as pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Scottsdale, Arizona. Pastor Webber is a well-known lecturer and author in the areas of theology, history, and scholarly genealogy. He has also taught in seminaries in India (in person) and in Kenya (remotely).
He and his wife Carol are the parents of three grown children and have also been blessed with eleven grandchildren. The Webbers look forward to getting acquainted with all their new neighbors in Princeton.
