The times they are a-changin' in Princeton as far as businesses relocating or opening, especially in the food and drink business.
Last weekend was the grand opening of the Sunken Ship Brewery, a craft beer business located just to the south of the Coborn's parking lot to on the south edge of town. The business is open five days a week and also plans to have food trucks on the property.
Another recent move to the south edge of town came earlier this year when Taco Johns moved from a spot it had occupied on Rum River Drive since 1990 to a spot across from the Marathon station just south of Princeton Motors.
In fact, that business was one of three on Rum River Drive downtown that has moved, although one went north a couple blocks. The Dairy Queen, located as long as I can remember just a half block away from Taco Johns next to the armory (now Williams Dingman Funeral Home), also moved to the south edge of town on the southwest corner of the Coborn's parking lot. I imagine the DQ and Taco Johns people wanted to get some traffic coming off Highway 169.
The other business that moved recently that was located between Taco Johns and Dairy Queen was the Department of Motor Vehicles business located in the First Bank & Trust that is now called Princeton License Center and is located in the 209 On The Rum building just north of the post office. It had been in the bank building, which had a number of names, for many years.
The former Taco Johns building is sitting empty but the old Dairy Queen building is now the Coffee Corner, that also a relocation.
Perhaps the biggest news in the local food and drink business is that the K-Bob Cafe, run by the Tou family for more than 60 years, is on the block and is reportedly going to be replaced by a Mexican restaurant, a move that will severely cut back on the sit-down breakfast business in the downtown. The purchase hasn't taken place yet but is in the works.
That will mean that you can only get sit-down breakfasts in Princeton at the Neighbors Eatery and Saloon on the Rum, located in the former city municipal liquor building on the north side of the river, and at the Coborn's deli. Breakfasts are also available at Merlin's on the far west side of town.
Another new food place on the south side of town is Heavenly Fresh in the strip mall just north of the Speedway station. It advertises itself as "A better Way to Eat" and is relatively new.
Places that have been around only a few years on the south side of town are Caribou Coffee and the Kwik Tip station/convenience store which has more food offerings than the other stations in town.
But there are any number of gas station/convenience stores in town that offer rolls and doughnuts, breakfast sandwiches and even breakfast pizzas. And, there are any number of businesses in town that offer pizza (I can think of nine but I might be missing one).
An old staple on the south end of town and has been around for many years is the Frontier Steak House. Someone asked me the other day how long it has been around and I wasn't sure. But I remember when it was a restaurant called Apple Mill that was tried by General Mills 40 or more years ago. With the K-Bob changing hands it may be that the Pizza Barn and Frontier are the longest-running eating places in town.
Meanwhile, another grocery outlet on the south edge of town gives residents four options now compared to when Coborn's was the only one. Mike's Discount Foods has located in the old Shopko/Pamida building across the street from the high school. And with Aldi's and Walmart there are now four places to get groceries. It reminds me of when we had Fairway and Super Valu stores, a Red & White, a Jack 'n' Jill and a little family grocery store on the north side of town.
I may have missed a place. Help me out.
What's next for Princeton?
TWINS' TIMES
Friday, Aug. 5
Unbelievably, the Twins are still in first place after a 9-3 thrashing by Toronto at Target Field last night. Cleveland (1 game back) and Chicago (2 games back) both lost as the Twins led 1-0 after five innings and then gave up nine runs.
The team did the right thing at the trade deadline, getting four players, three of whom had a big hand in a win on Wednesday. Give management credit.
But it appears the team is struggling against good teams. It lost two games to Milwaukee after the All-Star break and then lost two of three to San Diego after that. The team then beat the lowly Detroit Tigers twice early this week but lost to a good Toronto team yesterday and have three more games with the Jays this week. The Twins were 13-15 in July.
I wish just one person in the Twin Cities media would note that Byron Buxton is hitting .176 with RISP (runners in scoring position. Both print and electronic people praise him a lot but I don't think he has done a good job with runners on. He is 9 for 51 in those RISP situations. That means that he has gotten a hit less than 1 out of five times with runners at least on second. Unheralded Gio Urshela, for instance, is at .257. I like Buxton and he does some good things. But he's not having a good year in some respects
SPORTS MEMORIES
Aug. 2, 1962 - The local girls softball team was to play an Elk Lake team at Riverside Park . . . The Jaycees scheduled a doubles tennis tournament to be held in conjunction with the Miss Princeton Pageant.
Aug. 3, 1967 - The town baseball team fished 4-10, losing 7-2 to Foley in the final game as Tom Lilja took the loss.
Aug. 4, 1972 - The midget baseball team advanced to the state tournament . . . Princeton lost 5-2 to Pine City in the title game of North End playoffs.The District 10 tournament was to be held in Princeton.
Aug. 4, 1977 - Rod Anderson won the men's golf title, his 154 beating Terry Erickson by one stroke. It was Anderson's fourth title in six years . . . Dan Kne struck out 17 for the town team in a 7-3 playoff win over St. Francis as Princeton advanced to the finals of league playoffs. Dave Mingo struck out 18 in the other win over St. Francis.
Aug. 5, 1982 -The Legion baseball team won its eighth playoff title in 10 years, beating Cambridge twice as David Fischer and Erik Soule got the wins. Jim Belfiori drove in four runs in one of thewins . . . Tom Wolcyn was the winning pitcher for the town team in a 7-4 playoff win over Ham Lake . . . Chris Williams was to swim in seven events at the state U.S.S. swim meet . . . Darrrell Anderson registered a hole in one on No. 5 at Rum River Golf Club.
Aug. 5 1987 -Judy Bornholdt (86) and Greg Remus (75) won junior golf titles at the Princeton course . . . Mike Sternquist (8-0 for the season) beat St. Francis 10-1 in the initial Legion playoff game. Todd Seifert drove in four runs and Chris Klinghagen two.
.
Aug. 6, 1992 - Ron Jones won the Wissota Modified feature at Princeton Speedway, earning a trip to the Wissota competition in September at Cedar Lake, Wis. . . . Jamie Cox struck out 34 batters in two Legion wins and hit a homer in one game as Princeton moved to the District 10 tournament in Legion baseball.
Aug. 2, 1997 - Jason Miller, Brian Dorr and Chad Campbell hit back-to-back-to-back homers for the second time in the Princeton Panther season in a 13-4 win over Pine City as Dorr drove in five runs, and then Miller (8-0, 1.40 ERA) beat Hinckley 7-3 as Jesse Zimmer, Miller and Dorr homered, Dorr for the third straight game during a 12-for-17 hitting streak and Miller hitting two homers in the game . . . Steve Sanborn won the men's title at Princeton Golf Club for the second straight year with a 145 that was eight strokes ahead of Dave Bue and Rick Cotter.
Aug. 8, 2002 - Helen Sanborn won her fourth women's title at Princeton Golf Club and Jay Perbix won his second straight men's title as the tournaments were shortened to 27 holes because heavy rain . . . The Legion baseball team finished 2-2 in District 10 play, beating Buffalo 7-3 and Fridley 7-6 before losing to Coon Rapids and Eden Prairie. Luke Bakken and Dan Grot got the wins . . . The Princeton Panthers beat Hinckley 6-0 in a seeding game for the region tournament, Jason Miller getting the win and Tony Stay driving in three runs.
Aug. 9, 2007 -The Legion baseball team ended the season at 15-14 with losses to Cambridge and St. Francis in league playoffs after Brandon Knoll and Tyler Bialucha beat St. Michael and Monticello, Tyler Roehl driving in five runs in the two wins . . . The Princeton Panthers stayed alive in layoffs with a win over Isanti behind Jesse Zimmer as Tony Stay drove in three runs and Zimmer and Brian Dorr each drove in two.
Aug 9, 2012 - The No 1-seeded Princeton Panthers, after going 2-1 vs. Hinckley in the regular season, bowed out of the playoffs with an 11-0 loss to the Knights, getting only five hits.
Aug. 10, 2017 - No items found.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.