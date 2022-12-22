 Skip to main content
Princeton area families to receive kits of household essentials

This fall, five families from the Princeton area will receive Welcome Home kits filled with household essentials through the Bremer Bank Home For Good initiative. Made possible by Bremer’s partnership with Greater Twin Cities United Way, the collaboration will provide 1,550 Welcome Home kits to families and individuals transitioning from homelessness to stable housing, including those who experience socio-economic and/or racial disparities, throughout Bremer Bank’s footprint in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

The Bremer Home For Good initiative is in its third year and, to date, has benefited a total of 2,050 families and individuals across the Upper Midwest. Each kit is filled with items including plates, drinkware, silverware, utensils, toothbrushes, deodorant, bar soap, towels, laundry soap, cleaning supplies and fleece blankets. This year, kits are being distributed to 49 Bremer locations throughout Greater Minnesota, North Dakota, and western Wisconsin, which will provide them to local organizations that will distribute them directly to individuals and families.

