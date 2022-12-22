Princeton area families to receive kits of household essentials

This fall, five families from the Princeton area will receive Welcome Home kits filled with household essentials through the Bremer Bank Home For Good initiative. Made possible by Bremer’s partnership with Greater Twin Cities United Way, the collaboration will provide 1,550 Welcome Home kits to families and individuals transitioning from homelessness to stable housing, including those who experience socio-economic and/or racial disparities, throughout Bremer Bank’s footprint in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
The Bremer Home For Good initiative is in its third year and, to date, has benefited a total of 2,050 families and individuals across the Upper Midwest. Each kit is filled with items including plates, drinkware, silverware, utensils, toothbrushes, deodorant, bar soap, towels, laundry soap, cleaning supplies and fleece blankets. This year, kits are being distributed to 49 Bremer locations throughout Greater Minnesota, North Dakota, and western Wisconsin, which will provide them to local organizations that will distribute them directly to individuals and families.
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 2, a group of Bremer Bank and United Way employees volunteered in shifts to assemble 700 Welcome Home kits at the Bremer Bank Service Center in Lake Elmo, Minnesota, which were then distributed to area organizations that serve community members in need. In December, Bremer will sponsor and participate in the Greater Twin Cities United Way Home for Good in which 850 additional Welcome Home Kits will be packed and distributed throughout the Twin Cities Metro area.
Bremer’s Home For Good partnership represents the company’s philanthropic mission and the vision of the bank’s founder, Otto Bremer, to support the communities it serves. One of Bremer’s three philanthropic pillars is to be a leader in meeting the affordable housing needs of its communities.
