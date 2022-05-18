Former Princeton High School tennis teammates Bri Dorr, Kelsey Dorr and Reilee Schepper led St. Catherine’s University, St. Paul, to a 12-4 tennis season and a third-place finish in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC). All three earned all-conference honors in the MIAC and it was the third year the three had played together at St. Kate’s.
Bri Dorr completed her sixth season (allowed two extra years of eligibility because of the NCAA ruling during the COVID pandemic) and played this year at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles. She earned all-conference honors this season in doubles and was given honorable mention in singles. It was her fourth all-conference selection (doubles in 2018, 2019 and 2020) and her second honorable mention in singles. She majored in Social Studies Education with a minor in Digital Humanities, and is currently working toward a master’s degree.
Schepper has played four years at St. Kate’s and played at No. 5 singles and No. 3 doubles this past season. She was named all-conference in doubles this season. Schepper has also competed with the track team for four years and set the school record in the triple jump this season. She is majoring in Exercise and Sport Science/Pre-Occupational Therapy.
Kelsey Dorr has played three years at St. Kate’s and was named all-conference in both singles and doubles for the second straight year at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles. She has also earned a spot in the Division III national singles tournament for the second consecutive year. She is majoring in Math and Data Science.
Success at PHS
The Dorr sisters and Schepper were teammates at Princeton when the Tigers qualified for the Class AA state tournaments in 2014 and 2015.
Bri Dorr was a four-time all-conference player at PHS and two-time all-state in doubles.
Schepper was a six-time all-conference player, all-state in doubles twice and placed second in AA doubles her senior year.
Kelsey Dorr was a six-time all-conference player and two-time MVP of the Mississippi 8 Conference. She set the school record with more than 180 wins, was all-state in doubles four times, placing second in state AA doubles in 2017 as a junior, and was an all-state singles participant in 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.