Editor's Note: The Princeton Senior Party Committee has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Senior Party and issued the following statement in a letter to parents:
Please know that we did not make this decision lightly. Tears were shed during many online discussions, texts and emails as we have been trying to decide how to handle the senior party.
We discussed postponing the party to a later date but eventually realized it would be very difficult to move an event of this magnitude to a later date with so many unknowns in our world today.
Our senior party committee is currently made up of nearly 25 Princeton parents - 14 of those volunteers are parents of 2020 seniors.
This decision was especially difficult for those parents knowing that their sons and daughters will not have the opportunity to be a part of this amazing event.
We ask that parents and members of the Princeton community please understand and support this incredibly difficult decision.
The Princeton Senior Party committee has now shifted its focus.
Rather than focusing on bringing this memorable event to the approximately 150 students who register for the senior party each year, we are now focusing on all 250-plus Princeton 2020 graduates.
We have plans to honor the seniors in a different way, where every senior will receive a couple of gifts, and in a way where they are honored by the entire community; however, this project will require additional funding.
If you are a parent of a senior who has already registered and paid for the senior party, you have three options:
1. Request a full refund of your $65 registration fee;
2. Donate the $65 fee to the Princeton Senior Party. Your registration fee will go directly to this project, which will honor the entire PHS Class of 2020;
3. Request a partial refund. The remaining amount will go directly to this project, which will honor the entire PHS Class of 2020.
If you would like to donate your registration back to this project, you do not have to do a single thing, and we thank you! If you would like a full or partial refund - no problem!
Simply email the Princeton Senior Party at phseniorparty@gmail.com and we will get a check out to you right away.
Please let us know your wishes no later than May 1.
If you had not yet registered for the senior party or know a community member who would like to contribute to the Class of 2020 project, we have set up an account at First Bank & Trust in Princeton, specifically for this project.
Please make checks payable to the Princeton Senior Party and either drop off your donations through the bank drive through or mail to:
First Bank & Trust, Attn: Megan, 209 S Rum River Drive, Princeton, MN 55371.
We sincerely thank you in advance for your help with this project as we honor the PHS Class of 2020! We are Tiger Strong!
Sincerely,
Princeton Senior Party Committee
