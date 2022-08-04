Primary elections set for Aug. 9, polling locations and candidates

 Skip to main content
The 2022 primary election date is set for Tuesday, Aug. 9 which is one step closer to defining the candidates who will occupy the seats that expire at the end of the year.

The three seats available for the Princeton and Milaca areas are the Mille Lacs County sheriff, Senate District 10, and House District 10B. Only the candidate with the most votes will continue onto the general election in November.

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

