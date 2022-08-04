Primary elections set for Aug. 9, polling locations and candidates

The 2022 primary election date is set for Tuesday, Aug. 9 which is one step closer to defining the candidates who will occupy the seats that expire at the end of the year.
The three seats available for the Princeton and Milaca areas are the Mille Lacs County sheriff, Senate District 10, and House District 10B. Only the candidate with the most votes will continue onto the general election in November.
The candidates running for Mille Lacs County sheriff in the primary election are Patrick Broberg, Kyle Burton, Travis Johnson, and Ryan Vandenheuvel.
The candidates running for Senate District 10 in the primary election are Jim Newberger, Steve Wenzel, and Nathan Wesenberg.
The candidates running for House District 10B in the primary election are Blake Paulson, Isaac Schultz, and John Ulrick.
The polling location for the Milaca are is the Milaca City Hall at 255 First St. E. and will be open for voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The polling location for the Princeton area - for both Mille Lacs Co. Princeton residents and Sherburne Co. Princeton residents - is the Princeton Depot at 101 10th Ave. S. and will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The next key dates in the 2022 election are Friday, Sept. 23 when mail-in voting begins and runs until Monday, Nov. 7. Tuesday, Oct. 18 is the date when people may begin to pre-register to vote to save time on election day Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Visit the Union-Times website after voting for updates on the primary election.
