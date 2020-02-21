Through the more than 30 years that I was a weekly newspaper editor, I came in contact with many, many state politicians from both major parties, as well as county commissioners, council members and school board members, and even President Jimmy Carter. There were some who were there just to hear themselves talk (Jesse Ventura comes to mind) and others who were one-issue candidates, some of whom found when elected that the job entailed much more than just one issue.
I also found that there were people who genuinely cared about the people they represented, people who — whether or not you agreed with their politics — took their roles, either on a state or local level, very seriously. I had discussions through the years in which I argued that not all politicians were crooks, nor were they bad people just because their politics differed from someone else's politics.
Of course, there are always exceptions. One came to light on Feb. 11, the first day of the 2020 session of the Minnesota Legislature, when Rep. Paul Fischer (DFL-Minneapolis) brought forth a proposal to get a new state flag for Minnesota. He is the lead sponsor of a bill that would create a task force to possibly redesign the flag. Lest you think I am picking on one party, it should be noted that in 2000 a Republican lawmaker made a similar proposal to establish a commission to redesign the flag. And the St. Paul Pioneer Press has twice held a contest to redesign the flag.
But, on the first day of the session when there are issues much more pressing, such as an emergency insulin program, transportation and education? Fischer might be well meaning. After all, the North American Vexillological Association has ranked the Minnesota flag 67th out of 72 flags of U.S. and Canadian states, provinces and territories. (By the way, vexillology is the study of flags.)
Fischer said in the Pioneer Press story that he'd like to see the bill approved in the DFL-controlled Minnesota House this session but that he didn't think it would do well in the Republican-controlled Senate. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-Nisswa) said in the story that he likes the flag the way it is.
And then Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed papers this week, with the support of Gov. Tim Walz, saying that the Mille Lacs Indian Reservation has 61,000 acres instead of just a few thousand acres on the south end of Mille Lacs Lake. That's a reversal of the state's previous stance on the matter by governors of both parties, as well as Lori Swanson and Mike Hatch, both Democrats (same party as Ellison and Walz) who served as Minnesota's attorney general. A story in Friday's Pioneer Press noted that the state has long sided against the band, until Ellison made that move this week, one that members of the Mille Lacs County Board are surely disappointed about. One wonders why Ellison made that move.
Then there was the debate in Las Vegas Wednesday night between six candidates for the Democratic nomination for president. I tuned in to see what the positions of the candidates would be on issues facing the country. Instead, all there was in the first hour (didn't bother with the second) was infighting between members of the same party. Things got very personal in some of the exchanges between candidates, including one from Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Ind., who got after Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota with this comment: "If winning the Minnesota Senate translated to winning the presidency, I would have grown up under the presidency of Walter Mondale." That one didn't go over too well with Klobuchar supporters.
It wasn't much of a debate, the candidates spending more time taking shots at each other than they did taking shots at Donald Trump.
And yesterday Minnesota Senate Republicans gave their version of what to do with the projected $1.3 billion surplus. Republicans have a majority in the Senate and Democrats have a majority in the House where leaders said soon after the session began that they want to use $500 million of the surplus in child care and early education. The Republican plan released on Thursday was aimed more at tax cuts, such as reducing the lowest tax rate in the state and eliminating taxes on Social Security income, Minnesota being one of only 13 states that does that.
Gov. Walz and Democratic leaders in the House are against the Social Security move, Walz saying it would benefit wealthy taxpayers the most, and House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler (DFL-Golden Valley) calling the Republican proposal "tired, destructive budgeting ways" and "irresponsible tax promises." I've been one who thinks Social Security income should not be taxed — it just doesn't seem right. Trust me, it's not just wealthy Minnesotans who would benefit. The Minnesota Department of Revenue estimates that 377,600 taxpayers would be affected if the tax was dropped.
So, the political back-and-forth continues, even at Princeton City Council meetings where there have been some strange goings-on lately. I guess it's not going to change in the near future. It's a year when Democrats have to become united if they hope to unseat Donald Trump, and yet what they've largely done to this point is criticize each other.
I repeat: There are good office-holders at every level, as well as some who are there just for themselves. We, as voters, have the tough task of trying to sort out in which category they belong.
SPORTS SHORTS
NEWS FLASH: The St. Francis boys basketball team upset Cambridge 73-68 at Cambridge last night (Thursday), thus giving Princeton a chance to win an undisputed Mississippi 8 title. The Bluejackets had won by 17 in the first meeting at St. Francis. Princeton coach Brett Cloutier told me today (Friday, Feb. 21) that they focus on the process without getting hung up on results, and that anything can happen in high school athletics. Princeton plays at Becker (10-13, 6-6 in the M8) tonight, a team it beat by 41 points at Princeton. The next game is Feb.25 with St. Francis at home, Princeton winning the first game this season 85-50. The regular season ends here with Monticello (12-11, 8-3 in the M8) next Friday, a team Princeton beat only 65-64 at Monticello , , , The two games between the Princeton and Cambridge boys basketball teams included large crowds and an intense atmosphere as the teams split the two games, two very different games. The first one, a 100-89 win by Cambridge, was a run-and-gun affair with not much defense. The second one Monday night in Princeton featured more defense than the first one, the score being 53-53 at the end of regulation in Princeton's 78-72 win in double overtime. In the game at Cambridge last Friday the Bluejackets had 61 points in the first half, while Princeton scored 60 in the second half. I'm pretty sure I've never been at a game where each team had a half of 60 points or more. Cambridge's leading scorer, Henry Abraham, had 43 points in the Friday game and got 33 in the Monday game - but there was a big difference in the stats from those two games. He was 11-for 28 (.393 percentage) on field goals in the first game but 7-for-16 (an impressive .438) on threes and 14-of-16 (.875) on free throws. At Princeton three nights later he was only 11-for-39 (.282) on field goals, only 3-for-14 (.214) on threes and 7-for-11 (.636) on free throws. Princeton stats credited him with 5 steals in each game and 12 assists for the two games. I don't know if I've ever seen anyone take 39 shots in a game. Manny Flicek, with help from others, did a good job of guarding Abraham. The 'Jackets Connor Braaten had 27 points the first game, only 8 at Princeton. Princeton's defense was much better in the second game. Cambridge shot 48 percent in the first game, 35 percent in the second, The Tigers had blocked 17 Cambridge shots (10 and then 7), while Cambridge blocked only 1 in the two games Princeton had 44 turnovers (22 in each game) in the two games, Cambridge only 27. Princeton won the game here with a superior performance at the free throw line. The Tigers were 20-for-24 (.833) and Cambridge was 11-for-17 (.647). An example came in the second overtime when Jake Bebeau, who hadn't scored to that point, swished two important free throws. And Princeton had 17 second-chance points, Cambridge 7 . . . I've never been too big a fan of the plus-minus system in hockey — some good players have a poor plus-minus rating, sometimes because they're on the ice more than teammates. For example, the worst plus-minus total for the Minnesota Wild is that of Zach Parise, the team's leading goal scorer and one of its leaders. Second-worst is Ryan Suter, a top defenseman and the second-leading scorer on the team. That shows that plus-minus totals can be misleading. I'm also not much of a fan of goal differential in team stats and the totals of the Princeton boys hockey team might show why. After the team's 15-1 win over Moose Lake in section play on Feb. 18, the Tigers (13-12-1) had scored 131 goals to 90 for their opponents. They had a 62-7 edge in six games (24-4 vs. Cambridge, 12-1 vs. Becker/Big Lake,11-1 vs. North Shore and 15-1 vs. Moose Lake). In the 20 other games the goals were 69 for Princeton, 83 for the opponents. That's not a criticism of the team — it just shows how that statistic can be misleading . . . I don't know Bill Vossler of Rockville, Minn., but his letter in the Star Tribune a couple days ago about the cheating of the Houston Astros was right on the mark. It went like this: "An easy way to test Astros owner Jim Crane's statement,'Our opinion is that this didn't impact the game,' is to require that Astros pitchers, in every game this year — maybe next year, too — tell every batter which pitch they're going to throw, in advance. Make it simple — one fastball, two curve, three change-up. If the pitcher lies, the batter automatically walks. Then see what happens." In the same issue of the paper Boyd Beccue of Monticello called it "hogwash" when owner Crane called his cheating players "a great group of guys who did not receive proper guidance from their leaders." Beccue wrote that the players were all adults and should have known better, and didn't need someone to tell them it's wrong to cheat . . . I was asked a question at the first Cambridge-Princeton game why the two schools are in different classes (Cambridge is in 4A, Princeton in 3A). It's a matter of enrollment. The 2019-20 enrollment for Cambridge is 1,316, and it's 900 for Princeton, a difference of 416. Cambridge is the 58th-largest school in the state, Princeton is 90th. In Princeton's section for boys basketball it is the third-largest school at 900, Chisago Lakes with 1,035 and Grand Rapids with 1,006. Everyone else is at 767 or smaller, with Hibbing the smallest at 583. Cambridge, although quite a bit larger than Princeton, is the smallest school in its 4A section, with 47 fewer students than Duluth East. Blaine, the fourth-largest school in the state, is the largest in that section with 2,652 students, Anoka next at 2,037 and Forest Lake next at 1,828. Here are the Mississippi 8 enrollments: Cambridge 1,316, St. Francis 1,234, Monticello 1,113, Chisago Lakes 1,035, Princeton 900, Becker 836, Big Lake 821, North Branch 767 . . . With just three games remaining, Princeton has the top QRF rating in its section with 183.9. Hermantown is next at 173.9, Hibbing third at 154.6 and Grand Rapids fourth at 152.8. Cambridge has a 225 rating to lead its section and the only one close is Duluth East at 211.3 . . . Among the three schools that left the Mississippi 8 this school year, Buffalo is doing the best in boys basketball at 13-10 and is second in QRF in its section. St. Michael-Albertville is 7-16 and Rogers 7-15. Check out the enrollments for those three schools: St. Michael is at 1,989, 17th-largest in the state; Buffalo is 1,720 and 27th; and Rogers is 1,511 and 42nd. Those three schools had their way in a lot of sports in the M8 but now they're going against some schools their size or larger . . . Princeton is ranked 10th in QRF among all schools in Class 3A. Princeton's losses have come against Apollo (No. 8), Delano (No. 7), HIbbing (No. 17) and Cambridge (No. 16 in Class 4A) . . . Can it really be 40 years since the Miracle On Ice? I was in Hibbing in 1980 to cover the section wrestling tournament and we got the news that night on the radio at a motel. There was no television coverage there. Then there was the game on Sunday morning two days later against Finland that still had to be won to earn the gold medal. I stayed home from church to watch and when my mother — not a hockey fan at all — got home from her church organist duties, she called me right away and asked if the U.S.had won. That's how big a deal it was in those years of the Cold War.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
Feb. 25, 1965 - Rich Olson (first at 175) and Steve Meixell (second at 120) advanced to the Region Four wrestling tournament. . . . Steve Cartwright had 19 points in a 82-56 win over Onamia.
Feb. 25, 1970 - Joel Minks (138) and Ron Winkelman (165) advanced to the state wrestling meet, Minks as the champion . . . Princeton lost 57-56 to Elk River in overtime on a shot that clearly came after the buzzer. Mike Barg had 13 points.
Feb. 27, 1975 - Jim Pokorny placed third in the region in diving, advancing to state . . . Fifty-year-old Andy Kne scored 20 points and made a last-second shot in a 60-58 win for CHC in city league play. Steve Carlson (23 points) led Super Valu to a 75-61 win, and first-place Security Federal won 79-61 over Sternquist Implement as John Priess led the losers with 19 points and Luther Dorr had 22 for Security.
Feb. 28, 1980 - Bruce Provo and Dorren Woodiwiss won titles and Jerry Betzler was second in the Region 7AA wrestling tournament, all three advancing to state . . . . The boys hockey team ended the first season in PHS history with a 6-14 record . . . The girls basketball team lost its 16th straight game of the season, 69-36, to Mora.
Feb. 28, 1985 - Princeton (13 wins in 14 games) won its first-ever Rum River girls basketball title with a 63-33 win over Cambridge as Brenda Blomberg and Karry Schimming each had double figures in points and rebounds . . .Princeton lost 8-7 to St. Cloud Apollo in section hockey after leading 5-3 going into the third period.
March 1, 1990 - Paul Sather scored 34 and 37 points and totaled 37 rebounds in wins over St. Cloud Cathedral and Chisago Lakes . . . At 152 pounds, Jim Linder won the Region 7AA title to advance to the state wrestling meet.
March 2, 1995 - Three relay teams and Mark Knapp (two events) qualified for the state swim meet . . . Princeton beat St. Francis 6-3 and Hermantown 4-1 to advance to the Section 2A hockey title game against Chisago Lakes. Chris Opskar scored half of the 10 goals.
Feb. 24, 2000 - The girls basketball team, with only three wins for the season, led No. 1-rated Sauk Rapids (17-1) 39-37 halfway through the third quarter but lost 65-54 as Kayla Walker had 10 rebounds and 19 points, Amanda Gray 15 points and Amy Terborg 11 . . . The boys hockey team fell to third in the Rum River with a 3-2 loss to Chisago Lakes but beat St. Michael-Albertville earlier in the week, 4-2, as Josh Miller had two goals.
Feb. 24, 2005 - The girls basketball team ended a nine-game losing streak with a 59-40 win over Foley as Sara Schoen had 16 points, Cassie Tindell 12 and Katie Burroughs 11 . . . Princeton (15-9-1) lost 3-1 to Duluth Denfeld in quarterfinal section hockey action, Ryan McElhone getting the goal.
Feb 25, 2010 - The boys basketball team, after an 80-51 loss to Zimmerman in January, beat the Thunder 63-61 as Kevin Kleinmeyer (5 threes) had 15 points, Dominic Fraboni 14 and Taylor Murphy 11 . . . The girls basketball team, after losing to St. Michael earlier in the season, overcame 27 turnovers in a 53-49 win over the Knights as Mariah Clarin had 20points and 16 rebounds, and Kadie Savage 11 points.
Feb. 26, 2015 - Brent Chambers, Eric Elsner and Jake Pramann advanced to the state wrestling meet, Chambers and Pramann as section champs . . . Erica Schramel was named honorable mention on the all-state Class A hockey team. Schramel, playing on defense, had 18 goals and 47 points..
Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has covered sports in the Princeton area for the past 53 years.
