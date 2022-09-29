The Princeton High School homecoming top ten dressed up as their kindergarten selves on Tuesday for their second dress up day. IN the top row, from left to right, are Christian Williams, Jake Baumann, Cooper Drews, Julia Slipy, Madeline Hallberg, and Myranda Griesert. In the bottom row, from left to right, are Adam Young, Dillon Taylor, Lauren McFarland, and Taylor Kalis.
For the third dress up day, the Princeton homecoming top ten dressed to the theme of Where’s Waldo. In the top row, from left to right, are Cooper Drews, Jake Baumann, Christian Williams, Julia Slipy, Myranda Griesert, and Madeline Hallberg. In the bottom row, from left to right, are Adam Young, Dillon Taylor, Lauren McFarland, and Taylor Kalis.
On Thursday Sept. 22, for their fourth dress up day, the Princeton homecoming top ten dressed up as characters from the movie “Toy Story.” In the top row, from left to right, are Christian Williams, Cooper Drews, Adam Young, Julia Slipy, and Lauren Mcfarland. In the bottom row, from left to right, are Jake Baumann, Dillon Taylor, Madeline Hallberg, Myranda Greisert, and Taylor Kalis.
For the last dress up day before homecoming week, the Princeton top ten dressed to the nines for dress your best day on Friday, Sept. 23. In the top row. from left to right, are Cooper Drews, Christian Williams, Adam Young, Julia Slipy, Lauren McFarland, and Madeline Hallberg. In the bottom row, from left to right, are Jake Baumann, Dillon Taylor, Lauren McFarland, and Taylor Kalis.
The top five boys in the running for Princeton's 2022 homecoming king posed for a photo before their coronation ceremony began on Sept. 26 in the Performing Arts Center. From left to right are Christian Williams, Adam Young, Dillion Taylor, Jake Baumann, and Cooper Drews.
The five candidates for homecoming king sit in a uniform position at the start of the 2022 Princeton homecoming coronation on Sept. 26 in the Performing Arts Center as they wait for the events of the coronation to take place. Pictured from left to right are Christian Williams, Dillon Taylor, Jake Baumann, Cooper Drews, and Adam Young.
The five candidates for Princeton's 2022 homecoming queen sit waiting for the events of their coronation ceremony to begin on Sept. 26 in the Performing Arts Center. From left to right are Julia Slipy, Madeline Hallberg, Lauren McFarland, Taylor Kalis, and Myranda Griesert.
The five candidates for homecoming queen reveal the answers on their whiteboards for the “Whodunit white board” game during the 2022 Princeton Homecoming Coronation on Sept. 26 in the Performing Arts Center. From left to right are Julia Slipy, Madeline Hallberg, Lauren McFarland, Taylor Kalis, and Myranda Griesert.
The five candidates for Princeton's 2022 homecoming king revealed one of their answers on their white boards during the "Whodunit White Board" game during the coronation ceremony on Sept. 26 in the Performing Arts Center. From left to right are Christian Williams, Dillon Taylor, Jake Baumann, Cooper Drews, and Adam Young.
Madeline Hallberg was crowned the 2022 Princeton homecoming queen during the coronation ceremony on Sept. 26 in the Performing Arts Center. Julia Slipy, left, and Lauren McFarland, right, appeared excited to see Madeline take the crown.
Newly crowned Princeton's 2022 homecoming king and queen, Madeline Hallberg and Adam Young, read aloud from a scroll to promise to uphold their responsibilities as the homecoming king and queen during the week of homecoming.
