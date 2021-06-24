A sport he never played, and knew little about, ended up helping propel Princeton's Clay Matvick to national prominence as a broadcaster for sports channel ESPN.
The 47-year-old Matvick, a 1991 graduate of Princeton High School, is one of ESPN's more versatile broadcasters, his Minnesota knowledge of hockey dovetailing with the standard NCAA football, basketball, softball and baseball assignments, making him a valued member of the ESPN stable for the past 16 years. He's also done the Little League World Series, which he will do again in August before moving on to college football.
While in high school at Princeton he had a job at the local ice arena where he listened to Neil Freeman, the sports guy at local radio station WQPM (now BOB 106), and got to know the ins and outs of hockey.
"I didn't understand the game at all," said Matvick, who played football and baseball at Princeton High School. "I learned little things like the clock running backward (compared to football and basketball). It was a boot camp for learning about hockey for those two years. I'm grateful for those two years there."
He got his big break in 2006, after doing hockey play-by-play at his alma mater of St. Cloud State, some pregame work for the Minnesota Wild with Fox Sports Net North and play-by-play of the high school hockey tournament, when he worked an NCAA hockey regional in 2006 because the Wild's play-by-play man Bob Kurtz was unable to do so that year. That was the year in Grand Forks when Holy Cross sprung a big upset by knocking off highly-rated Minnesota.
It was Matvick's first broadcast of NCAA post-season hockey. "It was a home run," he said. "It opened up a lot of doors for me."
He's been with ESPN for 15 years now and in a typical year does about 70 events a year, sometimes more, and has worked in almost all of the lower 48 states. He does NCAA baseball regionals, lots of college football in the SEC and other places, college basketball in the Big 12 for many years and last year in the Missouri Valley Conference, and this past March got to do the NCAA women's hockey Frozen Four which ended with an overtime game for the championship.
"I felt good about that event," he said. "That was enjoyable."
Father in radio was a catalyst
Matvick's father Joe grew up on a family farm near Foley but, after serving in Vietnam in the U.S. Army, he sold the farm and chose a career path in radio, attending Brown Institute in Minneapolis. HIs first job was at KMRS in Morris in 1981 as news director and Clay will tell you that's when he got the bug to be a broadcaster.
"I was seven years old and the first time I walked into the station it was just exciting," he recalls. "I could not help but be impressed by Dad's new career."
Four years later in 1985 the family made a move to Princeton when Joe Matvick was hired at WQPM in Princeton. Clay began hanging around the station during his junior year in high school, eventually asked program director Todd Rust if there was a chance to be on the air, and was given the chance to play some records as a disc jockey while still in high school. He hung around Princeton for the summer of 1991 so he could play Legion baseball after graduating from high school and then joined the U.S. Army Reserve, a move that helped him pay for his education at St. Cloud State where he graduated debt-free in 1996 with a degree in mass communications.
He worked at radio station WJON in St. Cloud while at St. Cloud State, got a weekend sports anchor job at television station KDLT in Sioux Falls after graduating, and then moved on to television station KMTV in Omaha for nearly two years. In 1999 he was hired by CNN Sports Illustrated in Atlanta where he was an anchor for a 24-hour sports channel that no longer exists. In 2001 he began working for Fox Sports Net North in Minneapolis and was there from 2001 to 2005 doing a variety of things such as pregame and postgame shows for the Twins, the Wild and University of Minnesota hockey, as well as doing some fill-in play-by-play work for the Twins and the Wild. He began play-by-play for the Minnesota boys high school hockey tournament in 2004 and received Upper Midwest regional Emmy awards for his work at the tournament in 2006, 2007 and 2008.
"You kind of go where the best opportunity lies," he said. "The anchor thing (at CNN Sports Illustrated) opened up some chances. I always thought it would be good to be a sports guy."
He was hired in March 2006 by ESPN and has since done college football, basketball, hockey, baseball and softball, and the Little League World Series for ESPN. Along the way he did some work for ABC-TV, a memorable game for him being a Minnesota-Michigan football game at the huge stadium in Ann Arbor.
Plans to continue for awhile
Matvick, who lives with his wife Lindsay and children ages 11, 8 and 6 near Forest Lake, said the summer months give him "a chance to come up for air" after the sometimes-hectic traveling that found him in a hotel room for 130 nights one year.
He enjoys his work, he said, and every three months enjoys getting a chance "to shift gears" as he transitions from one sport to another.
He has set no time for ending his work with ESPN, although he said he hopes to spend more time with his children as they grow up. A remote broadcasting model, as many broadcasters have been using during the pandemic, would likely extend his career, he said.
Asked to single out his most enjoyable event, he said there have been many but that hockey has become a favorite. "It has constant movement and I like that," he said. "Hopefully I'll get to do more of it."
"ESPN has allowed me to do what I intended to do," he said. "They've been pretty good to me and I do what they ask. I think they appreciate my versatility . . . and I'm one of the guys they can trust.
"It's been a good ride for a decade and a half and I hope to do it for awhile. It's national in scope."
Clay Matvick interviewing Maryland football coach Randy Edsall at Maryland's Capital One Field.
Princeton baseball news and notes
It will be a busy time at Solheim Veterans Field this summer, especially in the latter part of July and early part of August. The field is being used this summer for the regular seasons of the VFW team (9th- and 10th-graders of the past school year), the American Legion team and the Princeton Panthers of the Eastern Minny League. There will then be four weekends of tournament baseball during and after the regular seasons.
The 51st annual Princeton Legion tournament, the longest-running Legion tournament in the state which wasn't held in 2020 because of the pandemic, is scheduled July 15-18. The tournament returns to its former format of two games on Thursday, two on Friday, and then four games on both Saturday and Sunday. The July 15 games will be Spring Lake Park vs. Rogers at 5:30 and Princeton vs. Elk River at 8. The July 16 games are Hutchinson vs. Marshall at 5:30 and Grand Rapids vs. Apple Valley at 8. Both Grand Rapids and Marshall were participants in the state high school tournament this season, Grand Rapids making it to the title game in Class 3A before losing.
The following week the Sub State 13 tournament, from which the winner advances to the state American Legion tournament in St. Cloud from July 28 through Aug. 1, will be held here, play beginning on Tuesday, July 20, among eight teams in the double-elimination format. There will be four games that day, four games the next day and play will continue through Saturday until the champion is decided.
That will be followed by the Region 1C tournament for town teams beginning the latter part of the first week in August and continuing through the following week. The last time a regional tournament of that kind was held in Princeton was in the early 1990s. That will also be an eight-team tournament.
The Princeton Legion team, off to a 6-0 start after sweeping a doubleheader Tuesday at Cambridge, will participate this weekend in the Grand Rapids tournament where there will be two five-team pools, the top two in each pool advancing to games Sunday that will decide the champion. Princeton opens play on Friday, June 25, with an 11:30 a.m. game against Fridley Gold and then plays a 2 p.m. game vs. Tri-City Maroon (Irondale High School players). On Saturday Princeton plays Grand Rapids at 9 a.m., followed by a 4:30 p.m. game against Worthington.
The teams in the other pool are Alexandria, Anoka, Superior (Wis.), Taconite and West Duluth.
The Princeton Panthers (5-2) swept a doubleheader here Tuesday over East Bethel by scores of 13-3 and 8-0. The team also has a busy schedule coming up, beginning with games in Hibbing on Saturday at 4:30 against North Branch and then at 7 p.m. vs. Hibbing. On Sunday the Panthers play a 4 p.m. game at Isanti and are here Monday night against St. Francis at 7:30.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
July 2, 1951 - A front-page report showed Princeton losing 7-0 to Orrock in town team baseball, Hoeft and Kapsner pitching, Kapsner giving up three runs in his five innings.
July 5 , 1956 - The Legion baseball team defeated Milaca, Braham and Cambridge as Droogsma got one win and Southard two. The team was set to play its first game ever at the new high school field near South Elementary.
July 7, 1961 - Membership dues were $10 at the Rum River Golf Club where the course was reported to be in its finest condition ever, with plans to make the parking lot an asphalt one that year.
July 7, 1966 - The town team lost 19-15 to Foley, the team batting average going up to .180 from .150. Gene Grams had four hits. Pitcher Chuck Skarohlid was due to return from Camp Ripley. Dean Hansen was on leave from West Point and planned to join a roster that was short of players.
July 7, 1971 - The town team stayed in first place at 7-2 in the Independent Central League with a 5-1 win over Clear Lake, Dennis Minks getting the win. Tom Enger and George Sanford each drove in three runs in a 9-8 victory over Nowthen.
July 7, 1976 - Princeton beat Morris 2-1 at the Alexandria Legion tournament, Fred Jenson getting the win, and beat Willmar in eight innings, 1-0, as Kevin VanHooser got the win. The team lost 7-0 to St. Peter in the title game of the tournament. Stu Remus drove in both runs in the win over Morris and scored the only run in the Willmar game.
July 2, 1981 - Les Nelson got the win, got three hits and drove in two runs in a 5-4 win over Brainerd at the Grand Rapids Legion tournament. A squeeze bunt by Jim Belfiori plated the winning run . . .The husband-and-wife team of Jane and Lonn Hanson won the President's Tournament at the Rum River Golf Club.
July 3, 1986 - Greg Braford, a junior-to-be on the University of Minnesota golf team, shot a 29 at the Rum River Golf Club to break the club record of 30 held by Braford and three others. Unusual was that he got only a par on No. 8, considered a birdie hole for top golfers.
July 4, 1991 - Linda Christian and Ron Gustafson won the President's Tournament at the Rum River Golf Club . . . Steve Wasko got the win in relief as the Princeton Panthers rallied from a 6-0 deficit to beat Hinckley 9-7.
July 4, 1996 - Jesse Zimmer was a participant in the high school all-star baseball series . . . Ryan Jensen hit a grand-slam homer for the Princeton Panthers in a 6-4 win over co-division leader Hinckley . . . Andrea Sternquist and Tim Haehn were junior champions at the Rum River Golf Club.
June 28, 2001 - The team of Kathy Miewza, John Koski, Greg Butler and Raelee Johnson won the President's Tournament at the Rum River Golf Club . . .The Princeton Panthers beat Elk River 6-2 as Jason Miller (4-1) struck out 13 in pitching the win and Brian Dorr had five hits. Miller had a two-run homer. Joe Nelson (4-1) was the winner in a 10-4 win over Isanti as Brian Julson, Curt Wilson, Miller and Dorr each drove in two runs. The team was hitting .366 and averaging 11 runs a game . . . The Legion team went 2-2 at a wood-bat tournament in St. Cloud, Luke Bakken pitching a 4-hitter in a 5-1 win over Brainerd as Mark Patnode, Joel Jensen and Tony Roehl drove in runs with suicide squeeze bunts. Evan Porttiin, who had stolen four bases in a game earlier in the week, had two stolen bases and two sacrifice bunts as coach Troy Kinney complimented his team for playing "small ball" in the win over Brainerd.
June 29, 2006 - The team of Steve Roos, Judy Ziegler, Josh Noonan and Travis Lester won the Princeton Invitational at Princeton Golf Club in which 25 teams competed . . . The Legion baseball team stayed unbeaten at 8-0 (6-0 in league games), beating Oakdale (Tartan High School) 11-9, St. Francis 7-4 after trailing 4-1 in the sixth inning, and Mora 14-1. Winning pitchers were Zach Neubauer, Ryan Danna and Josh Ludwig, Neubauer drove in two runs in each game.
June 30, 2011 - The Princeton Panthers won two of three games at a weekend tournament in Cambridge. The Panthers beat Ham Lake 11-5 as Jake Maros drove in six runs, lost 6-3 to Blue Package Delivery, and beat Rum River 12-0 as Josh Ludwig struck out nine in the five-inning game. Ben Johnson and Maros each had five hits in the three games.
June 30, 2016 - The Legion baseball team posted a 3-1 record the first two days of the Grand Rapids tournament and then lost 13-1 to Wayzata, the 4A (large school) high school champion in the Sunday semifinal. The team beat Moose Lake, 6-1, and Clearwater (Annandale High School) 13-3 on Friday, Tanner Kinney and Damon Rademacher pitching complete-game wins. On Saturday the team lost 5-3 to Bemidji and then beat Fridley 3-2 in a rain-shortened game as Sam Larson got the win. Six players hit .300 or better in the first four games. Luke Hallbeck had two hits against Wayzata and hit .538 for the tournament.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
