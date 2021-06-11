I'm not naive enough to think that many of the 245 kids who graduated from Princeton High School on June 4 in a packed gymnasium will read what I have to say to them this week. Newspapers are just not the medium through which most of them communicate. But the Class of 2021 had an unusual journey and it's worth reviewing what they went through, as well as what lies ahead.
They were the class that endured the COVID-19 pandemic for about 15 months of their young lives, the class that learned what hybrid learning was, the class for which virtual learning became a regular thing, the class that missed out on some of the time-honored traditions of a senior year in high school, a class that learned the hard way what quarantining meant.
The motto of the Class of 2021 reads this way: "Each of us has different talents, different dreams, and different destinations, but we all have the same power to make a new tomorrow." I thought that was appropriate for a group that had to roll with the punches they were handed.
The speakers last Friday endeared themselves, I'm almost certain, to those of us who attended. They got to the point and they did it in just a few minutes, not going on and on as some do on such occasions. After Principal Barb Muckenhirn made opening remarks, Salutatorian Charles Ellingson was the first to speak and I thought he did a good job in recognizing that some students would go directly into the workforce, while others would continue their education in varying ways. I thought to myself, "Different strokes for different folks." Not everyone is made to go to college and I thought it was important to say that.
Next up was Valedictorian Audrey Lindgren. She took time to thank the teachers for their commitment to maintain the quality of education despite all the changes they had to make. And she thanked her classmates, saying, "We've transformed from teenage children into teenage adults."
The guest speaker was Thor Mattick, longtime English teacher in the Princeton district. He talked about the Princeton Tigers Roar and about respect, telling graduates that if they respect others it's likely that respect will be reciprocated. I thought he made a good point when he told graduates they would make some good choices that had bad consequences, and bad choices that had good consequences, and that they would learn from their choices. "Your class will be one of the most adaptable classes that has graduated, ever," Mattick told the seniors.
Then came the diplomas and as I waited for a grandchild to get hers, I read through the two-sided piece of paper that listed some Tiger Triumphs during the school year, with a subhead on the list that read, "The year that didn't beat us." The first line on that long list noted that the school year began with students in a hybrid learning model for the first trimester.
The hats were thrown in the air, as a picture in the Union-Times shows, the graduates walked out as the recessional was played, and many of the students went off to the all-night grad party, to be followed by individual grad parties that weekend, this coming weekend, and in following weekends.
And, even though it likely hasn't entered the minds of those graduating seniors, it's a fact that some of them will never see each other again. Things just happen that way. When the reunions start 10, 20 or 25 years from now, not all will be there, although some of the friendships formed will last forever.
There's a certain amount of envy for the members of the Class of 2021, for while it's certainly an imperfect world, it's a world that offers opportunity like nothing many of their parents had, and certainly like nothing most of their grandparents had. Your parents and their parents will use their experience to help, when it's asked for. But, by and large, they'll let you go your own way and make your own mark.
Kudos to you, the members of the Class of 2021. You made your way through some difficult times and that should stand you in good stead in the years ahead. You had a difficult path at times but you persevered. Good luck.
Twins ambush best reliever in majors
I was among the 17,949 unfortunate souls who were in attendance Tuesday night when the New York Yankees, coming off a four-game losing streak, turned a 3-3 game after six innings into an 8-4 rout over the Minnesota Twins, coming off a two-game winning streak. The next night the score was 9-6, Yankee batters pounding the Minnesota pitching staff and handing the Twins their 25th defeat in the last 34 games with the hated Bronx Bombers.
They were the last two teams in the major leagues who had not hit a home run in the ninth inning. The Yanks did it Tuesday night and, unbelievably - although it came in another loss - the Twins did it Wednesday night. To show you where things are at in what appears to be a lost season for Minnesota, the loudest cheer Tuesday night came when the big screen came alive with a clip of Byron Buxton, 10 miles away across the river in St. Paul, running out a triple for the Twins' farm team, the St. Paul Saints.
And then Thursday night, with the third homer in three nights from Giancarlo Stanton leading the way, the Yanks took a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning and appeared to be on the way to a 26-11 record at Target Field as reliever Aroldis Chapman went to the mound. Chapman had allowed only one run this season and had struck out more than half of the batters he faced, often hitting 100 mph or more on the radar gun in his 12th year in the major leagues, six of those years as an All-Star. He's the highest-paid closer in baseball.
And then the baseball gods smiled on the Twins. Jorge Polanco lined a 3-1 pitch to left for a single and that brought the beleaguered Josh Donaldson - 1-for-12 in the series - to the plate. Donaldson took the first pitch and then blasted a fastball into the upper deck in left center for a two-run homer that tied the game. That immediately brought to mind the game in Cincinnati about 10 years ago when Josh Willingham, after a 10-pitch at-bat by Joe Mauer in the ninth inning that resulted in a double, bombed a Chapman fastball into the upper deck as the Twins beat the Reds.
This time Donaldson's homer only tied the game but more fireworks followed as pinch-hitter Willians Astudillo lined the next pitch to left for a single. Then Nelson Cruz, who was going through his longest stint as a Twin without a homer (12 games) hit the next pitch way over the fence in center for a game-winning two-run homer, saving the Twins from their eighth straight loss to the Yanks. It was, to say the least, an improbable win in what appears to be a lost season. And, has happened in recent wins with Miguel Sano hitting clutch home runs, it was said by some that maybe this kind of win that would fuel a rally by the Twins to get back in the race, possibly for a wild card.
That probably isn't going to happen, although across the river in St. Paul Buxton hit two homers and just missed a third, leading to speculation that he might be activated for the Houston series that begins tonight (Friday). The hill is just too steep to climb. There are 100 games remaining and the Twins would have to win 65 of them to get 90 wins, a total that might get them a playoff spot. The odds against that happening are beyond huge.
But then again, the odds were huge against the Twins knocking Chapman around like they did Thursday. It was one of those magical things that happen in sports, things that keep us watching even when hope appears to be lost. Now, if the Twins (25-37) could just sweep Houston (35-27) this weekend . . .
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
June 21, 1951 - Dale Kragt got the win as Pease defeated the Knights of Columbus team from Princeton in fast-pitch softball, 9-3.
June 21, 1956 - All Legion baseball games were to be played away from home until the new field (near South Elementary) was completed. Games started at 5:30 in that era.
June 23, 1961 - There was a softball game scheduled in Riverside Park between a town-based team and a rural-based team as part of the Flower Festival (forerunner of the Rum River Festival).
June 16, 1966 - Princeton beat Palmer 14-5 in town team baseball as Ron Whitcomb had three hits and Chuck Skarohlid pitched the win.
June 23, 1971 - The Princeton town team (5-1) beat Foley 16-11 as Bruce Kelley (two), Keith Grow and George Sanford hit home runs . . . Ken Johnson of Princeton, with a 23 lb. 3 oz. northern, won third place in the weekly contest held by the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
June 23, 1976 - Dan Kne pitched a no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Soderville in town team baseball. Buzz Johnson had four hits . . . The Legion baseball team beat White Bear Lake and St. Cloud to place fifth in its own tournament. Fred Jenson beat White Bear, 2-1, as Curt Jenson homered, and Kevin VanHooser pitched a two-hitter in a 3-1 win over St. Cloud.
June 17, 1981 - Princeton split a doubleheader with an outstanding Edina team in Legion baseball, Les Nelson getting the win in the first game, 7-5, and Steve Wankel driving in three runs . . . The town team beat North Branch, 11-1, as Fred Jenson pitched a one-hitter, following his earlier one-hitter in a 1-0 win over Cambridge.
June 19, 1986 - The Legion baseball team beat Cambridge twice in a week, with Jason Miller getting both wins, and the team was off to a 5-0 start in league play. Mike Sternquist pitched a two-hitter in a 7-0 win over Chisago Lakes, running his shutout string to 14 2/3 innings in Legion baseball.
June 20, 1991 - Troy Kinney was chosen to play in the high school all-star baseball series at Chaska . . . Mark Freitag, competing in the 15-16 age class, won two gold medals, a silver and a bronze in the Star of the North Games track competition at Blaine. He won the 200-meter dash and the 400.
June 20, 1996 - Trailing 6-0 at home to Chisago Lakes after four innings, the Princeton Panthers rallied for a 16-6 win in eight innings as Jason, Miller, Chad Campbell and Brian Dorr each drove in three runs . . . The Legion baseball team had a 2-1 week as Jesse Zimmer was 9-for-10 and homered in each game.
June 14, 2001 - The Princeton Panthers (9-1), were 7-0 in league play and averaging 13 runs a game with a team batting average of .390. Jason Miller, Tony Stay, Fred Jenson and Joe Nelson got the wins as the team scored 47 runs with league wins over Isanti, St. Francis, Becker and Pine City, Brian Dorr driving in six runs in the win over rival St. Francis and totaling nine in the three games he played, while Jesse Zimmer had eight in the four games. Every starter had at least one hit in the 23-hit 15-5 win over Pine City, Stay and Curt Wilson with four each and Zimmer, Chad Campbell and Dorr with three each. Jenson's win in relief came in his first time on the mound in 17 years. Miller's win gave him a 3-0 record, was his 22nd win in a row and upped his record to 47-3 since the 1997 season began . . . Matt Anderson, at 6'4", placed ninth in the high jump at the state track meet.
June 15, 2006 - Freshman Katie Loberg tied for fourth in the high jump at the state Class AA track meet, clearing 5'4" . . . Brandon Knoll pitched a five-inning 3-hit shutout in a 10-0 win over Pine City in the American Legion baseball team's season opener . . . The Princeton Panthers scored more than three runs only once but had a 3-1 week as Eric Deglman, Ben Johnson and Joe Nelson earned wins. Included in the week was a doubleheader split with Pine City, the Panthers winning 3-2 and losing 3-1 as Pine City's Ted Hasz, a winner the previous year as a draftee for the Panthers in their second-place finish at the state tournament, pitched all 15 innings of the doubleheader for the Pirates, getting their first win over Princeton in six years . . . The Rum River Festival slow-pitch tournament was canceled by tournament director Ed Kingsley because only six teams had registered. A few years earlier there were 24 men's teams and 8 women's teams entered.
June 16, 2011 - Dylan Hass placed sixth in the high jump at the state Class AA track meet with a jump of 6'4". He also competed in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, just missing the finals in the 300 by 24/100 of a second, posting prelim times that placed him 11th in the 300 and 14th in the 110 . . . Kadie Savage placed eighth in the 300 hurdles at the state Class AA meet
June 16, 2016 - Larkin Walter competed in the 100-meter hurdles at the state track meet for the second year, her prelim time missing the finals by a half second with a time of :15.71 that put her 13th in the prelims.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
Princeton Boys of Summer gather for good cause
There were a few bumps and bruises along the way but 27 former Princeton High School players got together last Sunday for what has become an annual alumni game, raising money to help fund the maintenance of Solheim Veterans Field.
The brainchild of Chad Ruzek, a former PHS player who is a teacher in Princeton and is now the JV baseball coach, it was the third such game in four years, no game being held in 2020 because of the pandemic.
There was a player there from the early '70s, as well as from the intervening years, including two who played college baseball this past year.
There were two sets of brothers, a father with two sons, and the high school and Legion coaches for Princeton.
Some players who couldn't make it for the game sent in donations, Ruzek said, and there was a deposit of $1,900.
The plan is to hold the game on an annual basis and Ruzek hopes it will be even bigger and better in 2022.
