Phillips Distilling Co. in Princeton recently produced its fourth, 50-gallon batch of topical alcohol antiseptic, said Vice President Patty Pelzer. Most recently, cases of the hand sanitizer were donated to the city of Princeton’s Emergency Management Team, which includes police, fire, and public works. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office recently received three cases of sanitizer, pictured here, which is being used at county facilities and shared with community partners.