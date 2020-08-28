(Note: An acquaintance suggested recently that I write about schools, what with school starting in a few days, in different ways for different ages, in this crazy mixed-up year of 2020. Because I'm a little pressed for time this week to hit my self-imposed deadline of noon on Friday, I opted for dredging up a column from 25 years ago, with the hope that next week I will have time to write about our school year that will begin on Sept. 8, the latest possible date for school to begin in Minnesota. This column concerned a pet peeve of mine from 25 years ago when there were suggestions to add more hours to the school day, as well as possibly going to school the year around.)
For years we've been hearing from some people that schools in this country should be open for 12 months. Other versions of that so-called vision would have the schools open at least 10 months, or have children go to classes all 12 months with some time off here and there.
I've always thought that silly, for a number of reasons, and now the Star Tribune has topped that by recommending a longer school day in an editorial it ran on the opening day of school last week.
"Minnesota administrators must turn those productive examples into creative scheduling that expands the school day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. without adding to the already excessive nonacademic burdens on teachers," the editorial said after telling about examples in France and Japan where students have longer days.
"Parents, teachers and students should ask their school boards why they are not making these changes. If they refuse to make them, voters should move them out of the way for leaders who can," the editorial concluded.
Since our society already puts too much of a burden on school personnel to babysit children, I'm wondering what the Star Tribune proposes for those extra hours a day — and, more importantly, how to fund those extra hours.
Many parents have gotten away from doing some of the simple tasks of bringing up children and now the editorial writers want to make those duties even less. I say the responsibility lies with parents, not the school district.
In its editorial the Star Tribune reminded us that Gov. Arne Carlson was passionate in a speech to school administrators about not sending students home in the early afternoon "to troubled streets and troubling behavior."
Whatever happened to parents taking responsibility for such things? Sure, there are more families with two parents working today as the quest for the almighty dollar seemingly grows more frenzied each year. But the responsibility still remains that of the parents.
For decade after decade parents in this state thought it was their responsibility to take care of their children.Yes, they might have made an extra dollar or two by getting a job, perhaps a part-time one, but they went without some of the frills in order to be there for their children. They might have liked having a boat, or another car, or air conditioning, but they did without those things and were there when their children came home from school.
The Star Tribune suggests administrators should design a school day that supports working parents. "The consequences of not changing the school day are continued parental anxiety and continued allegiance to an academic status quo that condemns state students to fall farther behind better prepared foreigners," the editorial suggested.
When did it become the mission of our schools to become day care centers? I don't think schools should have that mission but the Star Tribune seems to want it that way.
If you had a school day that lasted until 5 p.m. , where would the time come for extracurricular activities, be it fine arts of athletics? And what would happen to the family time at night after an extra two hours of school?
And finally, what about letting kids be kids for a couple hours a day after school? That reason, more than any other for me, makes the idea of having school for 12 months seem absurd. The reality of the working world comes soon enough without condemning our children to school two more hours a day and, if some people had their way, 12 months a year.
Scrap these ridiculous ideas and let the kids be kids for three months a year.
(Second note: And when I found that column, I found one that preceded it by a week as a special election was coming up to determine whether or not Princeton should have Sunday liquor. It was a hot topic that was too good to pass up. A couple weeks later, on the fourth try in seven years for Sunday liquor, a referendum passed with 265 YES votes to 136 NO votes. The 401 votes constituted a 42 percent turnout of eligible voters, the city said. It was a different time, for sure. Can you imagine such a vote today?)
Friend said not to write about Sunday liquor
"Don't do it," my friend advised me a couple days ago. "Don't write about Sunday liquor."
Of course I had to ask why I shouldn't write about the special election that is coming up next Tuesday.
"It's too controversial," my friend answered. "There are a lot of people who are against it."
I answered that there have also been a lot of people who have regularly voted against school bonds and that we haven't backed away from writing about that.
"But you've got church people against it," my friend countered.
I replied that I knew people who went to church regularly, and were staunch members, who didn't mind having a drink on Sundays. Some might do it in the privacy of their home and some might do it in one of many other places surrounding Princeton where Sunday liquor is available.
In fact, I continued, I've known clergymen who weren't above having a drink or a beer, be it on Sunday or another day of the week.I knew one very well who used to like to drink a beer once in awhile. He finally resorted to having a friend in the Sherburne County rural congregation purchase a six pack or two a year because there was too much talk if he walked in and bought one himself.
"OK," my friend answered. "But it's kind of a family thing for some people. They don't want to go in some place and have their kids see liquor being served.
I wanted to answer that the surest way to do that was not to patronize a place that sells, of all things, hard liquor on Sundays. But I didn't. Instead, I reminded him that Sunday liquor is available at Princeton Lanes, the bowling alley just outside of Princeton city limits. I think that establishment could be characterized as family-oriented. And yet there is Sunday liquor there.
For that matter, there is Sunday liquor in nearly every other place around Princeton. You can go right down the line and name them, no matter whether it's a larger supper club or a smaller roadside bar/restaurant.
Princeton Golf Club is the establishment pushing the issue this time around, and a flyer the club sent out tells about golf clubs in Cambridge, Becker, St. Cloud, Monticello, Anoka, Rogers, Onamia and Garrison that have Sunday liquor. I told that to my friend
"Yes, but you don't have go go to those places," he replied.
"My point exactly," I answered. "Just because there is a place that serves a drink on Sunday, you don't have to go there. Or if you do go there, you don't have to have a drink."
I have never liked smoking, although I have friends who smoke and I tolerate it when I am around them. But just because there are advertisements for cigarettes, I haven't started smoking, I told my friend.
And just because there might be a place in Princeton that serves Sunday liquor, it would be unlikely for me to rush off to that place and have a drink with a meal just because the referendum passes next Tuesday.
I told my friend I thought the choice should be there for those who would like to make that choice.
"But," that persistent friend said, "you have those church people. And you've got people who will have a couple drinks at home but don't want to be seen in public."
"It's certainly not a matter of religion, as some would have you believe," I answered. "There are many fine upstanding people in this world who often have a drink with a meal on Sunday. That doesn't make them any less of a person."
"I give up," my friend answered with a shake of his head. "And I still think you shouldn't write about it."
"No town should be an island unto itself," I answered. My friend, appearing dumbfounded, walked away.
A few steps later he turned and asked, "I suppose you are going to vote yes?"
"Yes I am," I answered.
"I am, too, he said, "but I still don't think you should write about it."
Daily diary for the 2020 Minnesota Twins
Saturday, Aug. 22 —The Twins' struggles with Kansas City continued in a 7-2 loss Friday night in Kansas City, during which starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi was hit by a batted ball and was put on the 10-day injured list the following day. And reliever Zack Littell left the game with a elbow inflammation and was also put on the IL.The Royals, 5-3 vs. the Twins, are 4-0 at home against Minnesota after the win which started with four runs off Odorizzi in the first inning. The Twins managed only six hits off Danny Duffy and four relievers. Duffy has a 3.85 ERA against the Twins in three starts against them this season. It was the first game of a 10-game road trip.
Sunday, Aug. 23— With Nelson Cruz sitting out the Twins took a 4-0 lead Saturday night, Eddie Rosario hitting a three-run homer in the first inning, and went on to a 7-2 win as Randy Dobnak, so far a candidate for AL Rookie of the Year, upped his record to 5-1. Dobnak was aided by a season-high three double plays in five innings. Tyler Duffey relieved in the sixth after the first two batters got on base against Dobnak and registered two strikeouts with the bases loaded to keep the lead at 4-2. Miguel Sano continued his hot hitting with a 458-foot solo homer in the fourth inning and a two-run single in the three-run seventh. The win kept the Twins a half game ahead of Cleveland (7-3 in their last 10 games) and a game ahead of Chicago (8-2 in their last 10).
Monday, Aug. 24 — The Twins won 5-4 at Kansas City Sunday but not without some tense moments as Taylor Rogers gave up a run in the bottom of the ninth that made the score 5-4, and had two runners on base before getting the final out. Cruz had blasted a long homer to center in the top of the inning that made the score 5-3. The Twins entered the game leading the major leagues with a .307 average with runners in scoring position. But they were only 3 for 17 in those situations in this game, having runners in scoring position in the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 7th innings with no outs and failing to score. Sano had three hits and hit two doubles, stretching his streak to seven games with at least one extra-base hit. He's hitting .462 in the last six games and raised his average from .140 to .241 during that stretch. The Twins, who had 13 hits, gained a game on both Cleveland and Chicago and are 19-10, one game away from halfway through the season. They have 10 games left against Detroit (11-15), 7 against the White Sox (17-12) who are hitting home runs at a faster pace than Minnesota did in setting the major league record in 2019, and 6 with the Indians (17-11), including three in Cleveland the next three days.
Tuesday, Aug. 25 — Home runs by Nelson Cruz and the hot-hitting Miguel Sano gave the Twins (20-10) a 3-2 win in Cleveland Monday night. Kenta Maeda (4-0) got the win, pitching five innings, and Taylor Rogers had a 1-2-3 ninth for his seventh save. The win got the Twins to the halfway mark in the 60-game season and gave them a 2 1/2-game lead over both Cleveland and Chicago. All three teams were 7-3 in their past 10 games. Sano's two-run homer broke a 1-1 tie.
Wednesday, Aug. 26 — A 2-1 lead over Indian ace Shane Bieber disappeared in the sixth inning on a three-run homer off reliever Jorge Alcala and the Twins lost 4-2 in Cleveland. Second guesses are easy but starter Rich Hill had just struck out the last four batters he faced in five innings of one-run pitching and manager Rocco Baldelli replaced him after 78 pitches. Alcala has been good in relief but had a bad inning. Baldelli is big on pitch counts. The Twins struck out 12 times, the 12th time they have had 10 or more in 31 games this season.
Thursday, Aug. 27 — Minnesota took a 2-0 lead over the Indians in the first two innings but lost 6-3 as Jose Berrios (105 pitches in 5 2/3 innings), for the fifth time in seven games, failed to make it through six innings. The Twins could have had a much larger early lead but Nelson Cruz hit into a first-inning double play and Eddie Rosario was then thrown out at third on a hit to right field, even though he was already in scoring position. And LaMonte Wade got picked off first in the second inning. Max Kepler had homered to lead ofg the game, his 12th homer at Progressive
Field. The Twins tied the game at 3-3 in the seventh but reliever Sergio Romo gave up three runs in the bottom of the inning. I sometimes wish Romo would quit talking so much to the other team and concentrate on pitching. Minnesota catchers are hitting only .175 and have driven in only five runs. I had someone tell me I was being too critical of the Twins, now only a half game ahead of both Cleveland and Chicago, but he facts don't lie. They are 10-10 since their 10-2 start and, after averaging 8.3 runs a game in their first four games, they've averaged 2.9 since then and are tied for 10th in runs scored in the majors after being second in the majors in 2019. They're definitely a different team offensively. They are eighth in homers with 44 after leading last year (the White Sox have 55), 22nd in doubles (38 compared to Kansas City's 55), 13th in walks, 18th in on-base percentage, 18th in average, and have struck out more than 23 of the 30 teams. The lack of runs has been somewhat offset by good pitching but the lack of hitting, more than halfway through the season, showed in Cleveland. They have a four-game series starting in Detroit (13-16) tonight and probably need to go 3-1 against the Tigers if they want to stay in first place.
Friday, Aug. 28— There was no game on Thursday as the Twins and Tigers decided to postpone because of racial injustice and then play a doubleheader on Friday. It was one of seven MLB games postponed for that reason.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
Sept. 2, 1965 — The Princeton town baseball team had a batting average of .183 for the season . . . A crowd of 350 watched the Jaycees and a women's softball team tie in a donkey softball game.
Sept, 2, 1970 — The PHS football opener wasn't until Sept. 11. The Tigers scrimmaged Coon Rapids, Stillwater and Hudson, Wis., in a scrimmage at Stillwater and then scrimmaged St. Paul Monroe here.
Sept. 3, 1975 — Princeton (16-7) lost 6-2 to Watertown in the state amateur baseball tournament in Delano. Doug Patnode and Dave Mingo each had three hits and Dan Kne and Luther Dorr drove in the runs . . . Ziggy's beat Princeton Implement 4-0 in the first of a three-game series for the city softball title. Roger Winkelman pitched the shutout and Tim Enger homered.
Sept. 4, 1980 — Quarterback Scott Meyer threw a touchdown pass to Ed Lundgren and running backs Steve Wankel and Jason Boser each scored as Princeton beat Mora 21-8 in the PHS football opener . . . Doug Burns of Princeton won a five-team cross-country meet.
Sept. 5, 1985 —Ward Thompson scored three times and ran for 146 yards in a 40-7 win over Chisago Lakes in the football opener . . . The Frank Pharmacy women's Class C softball team was 3-2 in the national tournament.
Sept. 6, 1990 — Princeton and Milaca high schools combined their cross-country teams for the season . . . No. 1 singles player Shelley Ziwisky stayed unbeaten as Princeton beat St. Michael Albertville 6-1.
Sept. 7, 1995 —Jason Kok of Princeton placed ninth among 90 runners at the Olson Cross-Country Invitational in Milaca . . . Sarah Cartwright (5-0) won at No. 1 singles as the PHS girls tennis team lost 4-3 to North Branch.
Aug. 31, 2000 — A hole in one by David Sanborn at Princeton Golf Club was the fourth for a member of the Sanborn family . . . The Princeton Panthers, behind Jason Miller, upset Brainerd at the state baseball tournament in 11 innings, 3-2, but then lost 3-2 to Green Isle.
Sept. 8, 2005 — The PHS volleyball began the season 2-0 with wins over Chisago Lakes in four sets and over Pine City in straight sets, Alex Kettelhodt leading in kills against Chisago Lakes with 10 and Becky Warner leading with 12 against Pine City . . .The girls tennis team moved to 7-1 on the season with a 6-1 win over Rogers.
Sept. 9, 2010 — Naomi Kolhoff scored four goals as the girls soccer team (4-1) beat Big Lake 4-0 . . . PHS grad Phillip Klaphake was named starting quarterback for St. Cloud State University as a redshirt freshman. (He ended up starting for four years and setting many SCSU records.)
Sept. 3, 2015 — The girls tennis team, Mississippi 8 champ in 2014 at 9-0 the previous year and 24-3 overall, was set to defend its M8 title . . . Rogers beat Princeton 38-13 in the football opener as Tyler McAlpine threw TD passes to Shane Fleury and Drew Wahlqiuist.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has covered sports in the area for the past 53 years.)
