Kurt Duncan was a popular kid in the Princeton High School Class of 1965. In the fall of 1964 he was elected Homecoming king and reigned over the ceremonies with queen Bonnie Matz, his girlfriend. He was in the PHS band and was also active in his church youth group. About 13 months later he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, a normal thing to do then among young people in the Princeton area as the United States was getting more involved in Vietnam.
Kurt was trained as a hospital corpsman and in December 1967 was assigned to a U.S. Marine battalion in Vietnam. Less than a year later, on Sept. 19, 1968, and with only about two months remaining in his tour of duty, he was killed when the vehicle he was riding in hit a land mine. He was buried at Oak Knoll Cemetery 11 days later, the shiny new black car that he had asked his father to order for him never to be his.
Kurt was one of three Princeton men killed in Vietnam. The others were Steve Nelson and Mike Mathison, also Princeton High School graduates. Many others from Princeton served in Vietnam.
Kurt's parents, Frank and Irene Duncan, moved to Fargo the same year Kurt died and lived there until moving to Maple Grove in 1986. They have not missed a a Memorial Day observance in Princeton in the 33 years since, Kurt's three brothers also making the trip during many of those years.
Frank and Irene, who have known each other basically all of their lives ("I'm 81 and she'll get mad if I tell you how old she is," Frank said with a laugh Monday), are a remarkable couple. Hailing from Jacobson, Minn., both served in World War II, Irene as an Air Corps nurse and Frank as a pilot. All Frank did was fly about 130 missions as a fighter pilot, first for 55 of them in England and then for 75 more in the China-Burma area after a little rest at home. I got to know him when he was a supervisor for me at a job between college and the Army 40 years ago and we became friends. But I had all I could do to pry that information out of him about his service.
The story could end here but it doesn't.
In July of this year, out of the clear blue sky, came a letter from Rich Hoffman, a member of Kurt's platoon who lives in Chicago. He followed it up with another three weeks later after the Duncans replied, and then Robert Uderitz of New York state, also a platoon member, also sent a letter.
Uderitz, expressing concern about opening up old wounds, said he thought the Duncans would want to know that Kurt is still remembered.
He told about being on a mine sweep that day and that he and Kurt would often walk together on them. That day, because of a bad sunburn from the day before, Kurt was riding in a truck, and Uderitz jumped on the other side and they talked. Uderitz called over a radio to the company that the road was open and that the truck could turn around.
"We had just made a terrible mistake," he wrote. "We forgot to sweep our truck turnaround area. The V.C. had placed a mine there the night before."
Kurt was killed instantly, Uderitz wrote. "Kurt was my friend. I still think about him often and wish I had made him get out of that truck. I know how bad it hurt as I too have lost a son. I cry for them both and pray for them both."
Hoffman was the first to write in July and then contacted Uderitz and other platoon members. He told the Duncans about being exposed to the daily grind of war, not like they had seen in movies, but a real war "where we learned what life and death was really about."
Kurt had to administer spinal meningitis shots every three months to platoon members but, Hoffman wrote, he always put them at ease."I trusted him," he wrote, telling about Kurt removing a painful ingrown toenail after Kurt popped open a couple beers for Hoffman.
He was well liked by kids in the nearby village "always dishing out candy and extra C rations," Hoffman wrote. "He was like a Santa Claus to them."
Hoffman wrote about the day Kurt was killed. "I can remember that day like it was yesterday," he wrote. He heard a boom late in the day and saw smoke, figuring the platoon had detonated a mine or booby trap, a common occurrence. A few minutes later he found out what had happened.
"I was angry for what happened to Kurt," Hoffman wrote. "I remember standing in the village shouting for someone, anyone to come out, and started to shoot grenades into the village . . . I kept shooting and yelling until some of the platoon came and got me. I hurt that day! For Kurt, his family and for the platoon that needed him."
Hoffman said he had trouble sleeping while in Vietnam after that and kept trying to figure out why he was told to stay back at a bridge and why he wasn't with Kurt on the truck. "I can't count the number of times I wanted to try and contact Kurt's family and talk to them, but didn't have the nerve," he told the Duncans.
Hoffman visited the Vietnam Wall in Washington, D.C., a few years ago and told the Duncans he touched Kurt's name on the wall. And under Kurt's name was another name that shook him up: Richard Hoffmann, USMC corporal from Illinois, killed in the same Quang Nam Province on the same day as Kurt. "I wonder sometimes if God chose the wrong Richard Hoffman that day," he wrote.
"Please forgive me for not writing. Your son meant a great deal to all of us who served with him. I'll have him in my thoughts always."
The Duncans wrote back and for two days Hoffman left the letter unopened before asking his wife to open it and read to him. She began crying and said it was something he should read.
Hoffman did read the letter and thanked the Duncans for their kind words when he wrote back. They asked him to visit them if he could get to Maple Grove and he wrote that he had a pilot friend who offered to fly him there. Last weekend Dave Duncan, a younger brother of Kurt, stopped in Chicago to see Hoffman, although Frank Duncan said he had yet to talk to son Dave to see how that went.
"It was interesting to hear more of a personal account," Frank said of the letters. "But it coincided with what the military had told us. We appreciated hearing from them after all those years."
"We were glad to get the letters but they have left us reliving those rough days," Kurt's mother Irene wrote to a brother in Princeton this fall.
Kurt Duncan was born Sept. 8, 1947, and died Sept. 19, 1968, in Vietnam, a few days after his 21st birthday. He, like the two others from Princeton and many of the 58,000 others who died there, was just a kid. He missed out on all the good things most of the others from that Princeton High School Class of 1965 have experienced.
But it has helped Frank and Irene, they said, to know what his fellow platoon members thought of Kurt.
Robert Uderitz closed his letter this way: "Some day I would like to visit his grave and say goodbye . . . so I could visit him a final time. I hope this letter has helped. It was not my intention to remind you of your loss but, rather, to tell you that others mourn his passing."
