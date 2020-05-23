It's 75 years ago since World War II ended, something brought to our attention a few days ago when it was the 75th anniversary of V-E Day (Victory in Europe). What you see below is a column I wrote in November of 2001 that concerns a Princeton High School grad who lost his life in 1968 while serving there. A couple of his fellow platoon members contacted his parents by letter 33 years later and this is the story, a story that is connected with Memorial Day. I'll think of Kurt Duncan, others from Princeton, and a guy I served with when I attend a short service at Oak Knoll Cemetery on Monday.