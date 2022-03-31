Our values beyond the classroom

At Princeton Public Schools, our mission is to “develop in EVERY learner the ability to succeed in an ever-changing world.” We try to live that mission every day, using our values to drive our decisions.
I recently spoke to the students of Princeton High School, sharing with them some of those values that I believe make our Princeton Tigers great. As superintendent, I often say, “it’s not just about me; it’s about WE.” That motto has served us well as we work to foster a school climate of respect, collaboration, and positivity.
The word “EVERY” in our mission is capitalized for a reason. It’s critical.
I believe we live in the best country in the world, with the freedom for everyone to pursue and achieve the American dream. We are an institution of public education, meaning that every kid who walks through our doors should have equal opportunities to fulfill their full potential.
While pursuing our goals and dreams, however, we must not infringe on someone else’s right to pursue their own. Discriminatory comments and bullying are harmful not only socially and emotionally, but also because they intrude on someone’s right to an education.
I am reminded of times in my life when it was difficult to focus on my studies. I recall going through a break-up in high school that felt very bad and I was unable to focus on my school work. How much worse must it be for students who experience negative comments not just once, but repeatedly throughout their school careers and their lives? How difficult must it be for them to focus on their academics when they feel uncared for, or unsafe?
In recent weeks, we’ve seen terrible stories of racism during high school sporting events in the Twin Cities. The Athletic Directors in the Mississippi 8 have met and talked about how we can protect our students from that ugly behavior. We are setting high expectations that all fans and students demonstrate respect for difference, participate in only positive cheers and chanting, and practice good sportsmanship in games and contests.
We teach our Tigers to show respect to others and themselves, to be kind and compassionate, to be socially aware and tolerant of differences, and to empathize with the challenges that others may face. We want Princeton to be a place where everyone is welcome. We will not tolerate racial discrimination, bullying or acts of hate. It is essential that every student feels safe and respected in school. You cannot learn if you don’t feel safe. You cannot thrive if you don’t feel respected. You cannot flourish if you feel you don’t belong.
I’m deeply proud of our Tigers every day for their hard work and the success they achieve. But long after high school is over, their peers will forget who the smartest kid was, the best athlete, or the best singer. Instead, they’ll remember how they were treated in school and how others made them feel.
Our students will always be Tigers, and I expect them to live up to what that means. I see fantastic examples of mutual respect and compassion every day in classrooms, hallways, libraries and lunchrooms, and I encourage families to continue this conversation of respect at home.
Our Tigers can be positive leaders both in and out of our school system. We want our district to be a place of pride: where families are proud to live, where staff are proud to work, where students are viewed as role models. Together we are #TigerStrong!
Reach Ben Barton by email at ben.barton@isd477.org.
