Tom Fernland of St. Cloud, commander of the Minnesota American Legion, made some good points in his piece on the editorial page of the Union-Times last week. I agreed with some of his ideas and disagreed with others. He noted the sacrifices made by Afghanistan veterans. He credited them with preventing another 9/11. He wrote that they brought justice to a lawless land, gave hope to people who had none, and he told them their service mattered.
One of my thoughts as the events in Afghanistan unfolded the past couple weeks is wondering if the U.S. is going to keep running around the world trying to be the protector of people in distress if the president and Congress think it is the right thing to do. Yes, it's great when we can help, although the costs are usually great, in lives and materiel. And there are plenty of problems in our country that could use better funding.
Look at Korea, Vietnam, and now Afghanistan — if you count those places as wars, did the U.S. win? Was there ever a chance that the U.S. would win? Our country, with its many resources, should not turn a blind eye to problems in other parts of the world. But should we keep sending our military on what usually turns out to be hopeless missions as the world's policeman?
* * * * * * * *
As an editor for more than 30 years, I often pondered this question: What's news and what isn't? There are those who say they don't read, watch or listen to the "news" because there are so many things reported that they consider "bad." There was plenty of criticism of the media for its reporting of the riots in Minneapolis last year after the killing of George Floyd. But can you imagine what would have happened had there been no coverage of that awful time in that city's history? People would have accused the media of covering up the situation. There are so many examples like that, events that are not things we like but that need to be reported. You may disagree with the way things are reported - yes, the reporting shouldn't be slanted - but good reporting includes good things and bad things.
I have thought the Minneapolis paper, the Star Tribune, does a great job of reporting, even though I often disagree with some of the stands taken on the editorial page in a paper that is considered by many to be liberal. Owner Glen Taylor, a guy from the small town of Comfrey in southwestern Minnesota, got exposed to the paper early in life, just as I did in the small southwestern town of Tracy where I was a paper boy and would sit on the curb and read before delivering papers, both in the morning and in the evening. Taylor wrote about his ownership, and the standing of the Tribune, in an editorial section piece two Sundays ago. It was an eye-opener for me.
The Star Tribune has the fourth-largest metro daily print circulation in the country in this trying time for newspapers. Only the New York Times, Washington Post and Los Angeles Times have more circulation. There are many cities in the country with populations that are way larger than Minneapolis, yet the Tribune is doing that well.
The paper has the third-largest Sunday single copy retail newspaper in the country and is the largest outside of New York City. The paper is among papers with the highest number of digital subscribers among major newspapers, with more than 100,000 paying for digital access. The Strib has digital subscribers in all 50 states. And the paper is the only seven-day, home-delivered paper in Minnesota. It keeps winning awards, including a Pulitzer Prize in 2021. Taylor mentioned the coverage of COVID, the 2020 election and the Floyd killing as examples of extensive coverage. I agree.
I will say again that I often disagree with editorials in the paper, and have for many years. But the paper's coverage of the news is outstanding, even if I disagree with a headline or editorial here and there.
* * * * * * * *
What were the members of the California Parole Board thinking when they voted last week to grant parole to Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted of murdering Robert Kennedy in 1968? Did they base it on the fact he had enrolled in more than 20 programs while in jail, including anger management? He needed that anger management training 53 years ago. Joseph Kennedy II, the oldest son of Robert Kennedy, said, "Emotions and opinions (even within the Kennedy family) do not change facts or history." He's right. The California governor has the final say and he should leave Sirhan in prison.
* * * * * * * *
Would you feel comfortable with a Tesla using an automated driving system beside you on the highway, or coming at you in the opposite lane? I wouldn't. One such vehicle crashed into a Florida Highway Patrol car last Saturday on an interstate near downtown Orlando. It wasn't the first time a Tesla had crashed into a parked emergency vehicle. The trooper had gotten out and was luckily unhurt as he was on his way to check on a disabled vehicle. The AP story I read about the incident opened my eyes by saying the Tesla autopilot system has been used by those driving drunk or a driver riding in the back seat in a California incident.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has begun an investigation after recording 11 crashes the last three years in which cars on autopilot or cruise control hit vehicles of first responders. Seventeen were injured and one killed in those accidents. And last year the National Transportation Safety Board blamed Tesla for two collisions in which Teslas crashed beneath tractor-trailers.
I'm not in favor automated driving systems.
* * * * * * * *
I've been one of those who have said they would not live in an area where a hurricane can hit, such as the very destructive Hurricane Ida did in Louisiana a few days ago, as well as saying I wouldn't live in an area where wildfires happen with regularity. The devastation in New Orleans right now is unbelievable and the fire threatening the Lake Tahoe area in California could also be devastating.
But then, as I think about it, it's hard, especially in the case of those in the New Orleans area, or Florida, to move away from an area where you've lived all, or most of, your life. Some people just don't have the wherewithal to pick up and move to another part of the state, or a faraway state. I can't imagine continuing to live in the New Orleans area but maybe I'd feel differently if I had lived there all my life. Maybe it's the same for those who live where wildfires abound, like California.
Saying we wouldn't live in those places is fine. But maybe it's not that easy for some involved.
* * * * * * * *
Would you rather have a summer without all the hot days we've had this year (more than 20 in the 90s), or would you rather have a summer without a mosquito bite?
I remember well the summer of 1988 in Princeton when there were more than 40 days with the temp over 90. I can't remember if there were any mosquitoes that summer or not. But I know I have not had a mosquito bite in this drought-ridden summer of 2021. That's unusual and it's been great.
I haven't liked all the hot days, and the lack of rain, this summer. But I think I'd take a summer without a mosquito bite, as well as not having to mow the grass for almost the whole summer, over a summer with lots of mowing and lots of mosquitos. Then again . . .
* * * * * * * *
I guess it doesn't affect us directly, although many from the Princeton area, through the decades, have made frequent trips to downtown Minneapolis, be it for games of the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings, for jobs, or for entertainment and dining. But getting rid of the police department? That's crazy and it all started with a move last year to defund the police department.
There is now a ballot question for November that, if passed, would create a public safety department that could include police officers "if necessary." That Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, a former U.S. representative, and U. S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minneapolis, are backing the proposal should be enough to sway voters to turn down the proposal.
Let's hope the people of Minneapolis vote down what is a terrible idea. Do you want a world without police?
* * * * * * * *
You can argue whether or not the vaccines for COVID are a good thing or not. But the disinformation about the vaccines that's going on is a bad thing. State Sen. Jim Abeler (R-Anoka), a chiropractor, claimed last week that there have been more than 200 deaths in Minnesota from vaccines. Michael Osterholm, director at the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, says there have been no deaths documented in Minnesota caused by a vaccine.
Osterholm is an acknowledged expert in these matters. I believe him, rather than the people who have contended all along that COVID is a hoax and those who keep spreading disinformation.
* * * * * * * *
It may be come under the heading of who cares but I'm not in line to get an electric car. GM, a company I've bought cars from the past few decades, occasionally sends out a publication called New Roads that in its summer edition attempts to debunk myths about electric cars (hoping to sell more I suppose). The story, of course, recommends a professionally installed 240-volt charging unit. And the story says that home charging is a game changer that can provide as much as 25 miles of range per hour of charging, perhaps while you're sleeping or watching TV.
Then it says the average distance driven by a driver each day in the U.S. is about 29 miles, and that the average commuter travels about 40 miles a day. I wonder what all the people from Princeton, and even farther away, think about that 40-miles-a-day figure? GM's car has an estimated range of 259 miles a day, it says, although a note in smaller type beneath the story says that can be based on things such as temperature, terrain, battery age, as well as vehicle loading, use and maintenance. Hmmm.
I drive to Florida each March on a trip that covers about 1,725 miles one way. Would I want to stop every few hours and charge up the battery, IF I could find a charger? Hardly. It's a long enough trip the way it is. But, said the story, I could save as much as $5,000 in fuel costs over five years. Oops - there's that little note, in smaller type at the bottom of that paragraph, saying that's the case if you drive 15,000 miles a year at $2.83 a gallon. I usually drive between 30,000 and 35,000 miles a year and I don't think we'll soon be getting gas at $2.83. For now, anyway, I'm sticking with the cars that run on gas.
* * * * * * * *
Really, no masks in Princeton schools?
Uncalled-for penalty turned Gopher game around
I've always thought that one play, even in what turned out to be a 14-point loss, can turn a game around. There was such a play in Minnesota's 45-31 loss to Ohio State Thursday night.
Ohio State, supremely talented, scored two minutes into the second half to take a17-14 lead. But fewer than three minutes later the Gophers answered and took a 21-17 lead, surprising most, I think, by doing it so quickly.
Then Minnesota immediately forced an Ohio State punt and began a promising drive that was approaching midfield. But a sixth-year player who is a captain and a five-year starter earned a personal foul penalty by knocking down an Ohio State player after the whistle. That gave Minnesota a 2nd-and-22 situation that quickly became 3rd-and-32 as quarterback Tanner Morgan was sacked. The Gophers punted, Ohio State quickly scored and any momentum Minnesota had was lost.
That a player with that kind of experience would take a penalty like that is hard to figure. Thirty-eight minutes of very good football was undone by a penalty that should not have happened. The game plan was good, Minnesota having the ball for nearly 39 of the 60 minutes. Would the Gophers have had a sure win? Certainly not. But that play turned out to be a big one.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
Sept. 14, 1961 - Jerry Robideau scored the only touchdown in a 19-6 nonconference loss to Sauk Rapids in the PHS season opener.
Sept. 9, 1966 - The Jaycees were scheduled to play members of the local women's softball team in a game of donkey softball at 2 p.m. on the field near South Elementary . . . There were 85 golfers entered in the annual shortstop (27 holes) tournament at Rum River Golf Club.
Sept. 16, 1971 - Princeton beat Orono 7-6 in the season opener for PHS, Mike Grow scoring the touchdown and Dan Kne kicking the extra point. Grow ran for 116 yards.
Sept. 16, 1976 - Byron Nolan won a playoff with Arnie Dahle for the senior title at Rum River Golf Club after both shot a 77 . . . Jim Peterson (a state entrant on the trampoline the previous year) was a co-captain with Daryl Kessler on the boys gymnastics team.
Sept. 10, 1981 - Princeton upset Foley in overtime, 18-15, as quarterback Jim Belfiori, who had run for a touchdown and thrown for one, scrambled into the end zone on fourth down from the 4 . . . Lisa Herman placed first in a seven-team cross-country meet at Mora.
Sept. 11, 1986 -The PHS football team upset No. 1-ranked Mora, 20-7, a late 97-yard run by quarterback Bryan Hoff sealing the win . . . In the first match ever in the new high school gym, Princeton lost to Rockford in volleyball.
Sept. 9, 1991 - The PHS volleyball team won the Princeton Cup Volleyball Classic. The Tigers beat Minnetonka for the title, serving at 93% as Corrine Lundell, Becky Cook and Tanya Dorr served well . . . Jesse McAlpine ran for 96 yards but Princeton unexpectedly lost to Pine City, 20-12, to begin the season 0-2.
Sept. 9, 1996 - Justine Topel broke two PHS swim records, one of them from 1986 by Kelly Keen . . . Jason Kral stole the ball from a Chisago Lakes running back and ran 31 yards for a touchdown as Princeton beat the Wildcats, 25-14. Kral also had an interception.
Sept. 7, 2001 - Princeton beat Duluth East 25-8 in the first varsity game ever at the new Public School Stadium in Duluth that featured artificial turf. Quarterback Dane Larsen ran for two touchdowns, threw for 103 yards and ran for 50, and Kevin Englund ran for 94 yards . . . Kayla Walker led with 16 kills in a marathon volleyball win over St. Francis with scores of 16-14, 9-15, 10-15, 16-14 and 15-10 . . . Watkins won the state town team baseball tournament after beating the Princeton Panthers in the second round, the Watkins pitcher - the tournament MVP - saying the toughest lineup he faced in the tournament was Princeton's.
Sept. 7, 2006 - The girls tennis team won its third straight, beating Little Falls 4-3 as No. 1 singles player Kelli Winkelman won 6-0, 6-0 . . .The PHS volleyball team lost to Chisago Lakes in five sets after leading 2-1, Ali Fischer leading with 23 set assists and Allie Johnson leading in kills with 7.
Sept. 8, 2011 - Former PHS quarterback Phil Klaphake ran for two touchdowns as St. Cloud State beat California University of Pennsylvania. He also threw for 201 yards and a touchdown . . . All PHS varsity teams lost their openers.
Sept. 8, 2016 - The girls soccer team (4-0) beat Duluth Denfeld 6-0 and Esko 4-0 as goalkeeper Erin Betzler recorded the shutouts . . . The girls tennis team (4-3) beat Forest Lake 7-0 as sophomore Kelsey Dorr joined the 100-win club for PHS. Others with 100 or more wins were Mary Claire Mayerchak, Bri Dorr, Shelly Zwisky, Sarah Cartwright and Jenny Cartwright . . . A field goal in the last few seconds gave former PHS quarterback Phil Klaphake his first varsity win as the Sauk Rapids head coach, 16-14 over Princeton. Damon Rademacher threw for 161 yards and Jake Carlson had 97 receiving yards, including a 79-yard pass play that gave Princeton a 14-13 lead. Shane Fleury also caught a TD pass. Klaphake had been a record-setting quarterback at St. Cloud State.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
