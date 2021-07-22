One person is dead and two injured following a Thursday, June 22 explosion on Princeton's north side that littered the surrounding area with wood, glass, and other debris.
The explosion occurred shortly after noon at a residence at 1007 Eighth Avenue North in Princeton.
The Princeton Police Department has confirmed that a male died in the explosion. Family of the deceased confirmed on Facebook that Eugene Meyer of Princeton died in the explosion.
A male and female were injured and taken to area hospitals. It appears that one of the victims was transported by ambulance to the Princeton airport and then transported from the scene by helicopter.
Reports were than the female victim suffered second and third degree burns. The male crawled out of the explosion, authorities stated. The body of the deceased male was recovered a few minutes after 12:30 p.m.
The original call came in to the Mille Lacs County 911 Center at 12:12 p.m. A 911 dispatcher stated that multiple calls had come in reporting the explosion. Princeton Fire & Rescue and Princeton Police immediately responded to the scene. Princeton Public Utilities were on scene to cut off electricity to the house. Gas lines leading into the home were also shut off. The Office of Pipeline Safety was in route, the fire marshals office said.
By late afternoon, a investigator from the State Fire Marshal was on scene. The Office of Pipeline Safety was in route, the fire marshals office said.
Princeton Police Chief Todd Frederick and Princeton Fire Chief Ron Lawrence were two of the first emergency services personnel on the scene. Just minutes after arriving on scene Lawrence was relaying a report that one victim was inside the collapsed residence.
They arrived to find the home fully involved in fire and heavy smoke billowing from the scene. Firefighters from Baldwin Township and Milaca were called in to provide added manpower.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
