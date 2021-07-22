house explosion

A home on Eighth Avenue North exploded on the afternoon of Thursday, July 22.

One person is dead and two injured following a Thursday, June 22  explosion on Monticello's north side.

The explosion occurred at a residence at 1007 Eighth Avenue North in Princeton.

The Princeton Police Department has confirmed that a male died in the explosion. A male and female were injured and taken to area hospitals.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

