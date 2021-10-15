Ogilvie will be getting upgrades to its drinking and wastewater systems thanks to a series of loans and grants from the Untied States Department of Agriculture.
USDA Rural Development Acting State Director for Minnesota Cynthia Morales today announced nearly $4.2 million to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure for 1,400 people living in rural Minnesota.
That includes about $1.3 million for Ogilvie, located about 12 miles northeast of Milaca.
The city of Ogilvie is receiving a $256,000 loan and a $310,000 grant to improve the wastewater treatment system by replacing outdated equipment and deteriorated infrastructure and updating the treatment process. These improvements will provide a better effluent water quality and ensure phosphorus and mercury are within the safety limits outlined by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
The city of Ogilvie is also receiving a $427,000 loan and a $338,000 grant to make upgrades to the water distribution system by relocating and installing new watermain piping to replace deteriorating watermain attributed to being installed at a too shallow of depth. Several hydrants and corresponding infrastructure will also be replaced. This project is in coordination with a larger project to also replace damaged road.
“Modern drinking water and wastewater disposal infrastructure are an essential aspect to the health and safety of rural communities and also their continued prosperity,” Morales said. “USDA has long been dedicated to assisting rural communities in need of these improvements with affordable financing options through several programs and by working with local partnerships to leverage funds. Projects like the ones being announced today help to enhance the attractive qualities of living in rural America.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.