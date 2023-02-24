It was Wednesday, the day between the three snowstorms this week. A guy in Princeton was heard to say, "There goes that media again, leading us astray like usual."
We in the print media will take the blame for lots of things but not for that. And neither should the meteorologists who make PREDICTIONS.
Words like "epic" and "historic" were thrown around before the three snowfalls in a couple days. And it turned out there were fewer inches of snow than what some of the forecasts said, although our neighbor to the east, Cambridge, was listed with 19 inches.
The word "epic" was a good description for the Halloween blizzard of 1991. And the blizzard we had on Super Bowl Sunday in 1975 that found me getting a ride on a snowmobile from just outside Princeton to get to work that Monday morning was a never-to-be-forgotten storm that crippled the area for a couple days. And the winters of 1982 and 1984, listed among the top five in Minnesota by WCCO television, were something else, as was the winter of 1967. Driving conditions back then, especially in 1967 when we didn't have the number of plows around that we do now, were much worse than they are now when many pickups have a blade in front this time of year.
Another thing that has changed is that school closings are now made, on occasion, by taking into consideration what is predicted instead of what happens. Most school districts around the state called off school for Wednesday and yet school could have been held in most of them because the heaviest snow didn't come until that night and into Thursday morning. School didn't used to be called off until the snow actually fell. And it is always a tough call for superintendents but I thought this time might have been one of jumping the gun, although the forecast was for more snow than we got.
But the reaction by many on Wednesday afternoon was that of the guy mentioned in my first paragraph who wanted to take out his disgust on the radio and TV predictions. And that was wrong.
It's better to forecast up to 20 or possibly 25 inches and then have "only" 15 like there was in many areas. It's better be prepared, in other words, than to not be prepared, Yes, people were filling up their gas tanks and clearing some stores of certain items. The shelf of frozen dinners at the Kwik Trip gas station in Princeton,for example, was nearly empty on Wednesday night.
Apple Valley got 20 inches of snow (some predictions had suggested between 16 and 22) and there were other towns listed with an inch or two less. I suppose it depends upon who is making the call.
But wouldn't you rather be prepared instead of being caught unawares that you might be snowed in for a day or two, that you might be caught without enough groceries, although in today's world it seems that is as unlikely as it was 30 or 40 years ago.
I was happy that there wasn't as much snow as was predicted, but OK with making a trip to the grocery stores just in case.
As far as predictions by weather people go, that industry is way ahead in accuracy of where it was in the '60s and '70s. The equipment is better and the warnings are well ahead of what they were then. A snow emergency was declared in Princeton this time on the elecrtronic signboard on the south edge of town telling people not to park on ANY street. I don't remember seeing that or hearing of it before, In other words, people were prepared.
We are headed for one of or snowiest winters ever and in Minnesota that's saying something.
Sean Kershaw, St. Paul's director of public works, summed up things this way: "It's kind of like a Vikings season. There is a community spirit that builds up saying this storm is gonna be big, and then we get disappointed when it's not."
SPORTS MEMORIES
Feb.21, 1963 - Dean Hansen and Steve Lindell were all-conference in basketball as Princeton tied Elk River and Mora at 10-2 for the conference title . . . Jim Hohlen won the 113-pound district title and Daryl Goetz was second at 95 pounds. Both advanced to the Region Four meet.
Feb. 22. 1968 - Larry Porter rolled a 706 at Kenby Lanes, breaking the sanctioned record of 704 by Swede Johnson . . . Princeton beat Milaca 80-51 as Tom Enger scored 25, Mark Jacobs 17 and Jerry Ruis 11. Jacobs h\ad 11 rebounds and the 5'8" Enger had 10 rebounds in two different games the week before.
Feb. 22, 1973 - Dave Mingo had 15 points and Tom Holbrook had 10 points and 15 rebounds in a 59-53 loss to Milaca . . . Security Federal clinched the city league title with a 91--57 win as Rollie Leirmo scored 22, Jerry Bergeron 21 and Luther Dorr 19.
Feb. 23, 1978 - The Princeton boys finished 4-15 with a 77-45 loss to Cambridge in the subregion as Bernie Sanborn scored 12 . . . Mark Rittenour (145) and Bill Dunn (167) advanced to the state meet by placing second in the section wrestling meet in Grand Rapids. Rittenour had a 17-6 record and Dunn was 20-3-2.
Feb. 24, 1983 - John Koski and Joe Sheehan each scored two goals as Princeton beat St. John's Prep 9-4 for the first-ever PHS subsection hockey win . . . Tom Hallbeck had 18 points, Tom Blomberg 16 and Brian Dorr 12 in a 66-55 win over Foley. . . David Barthel (105) and Ron Trunk (119) placed second in the section wrestling meet to advance to state.
Feb. 25, 1988 -Judy Bornholdt scored 34 and Jody Paulson 19 in a 73-59 win over Milaca . . . Mark Angstman had 20 and Eric Bjurman 11 in a 74-46 win over Foley . . . Goals by Dean Groebner. Curt Wilson, Danny Dale and Jay Wilson wiped out a 3-1 deficit in the final period for a 5-3 subsection win over St. Michael-Albertville.
Feb. 25, 1993 -Eric Stang scored the winning goal in a 2-1 win over Chisago Lakes . . . The girls basketball team was 12-0 in the Rum River for the second straight year with an average winning margin of 26 points a game. The team averaged 62.8, just under the 64.2 average the year before . . . Joleen Schirra scored 9.0 at the section meet to advance to state in floor exercise.
Feb. 19, 1998 -Julia Fulton was the first PHS gymnast to advance to state since 1994. She placed second on the uneven parallel bars in the section meet at Princeton . . . Princeton beat North Branch 63-31 as Jeremy Olson scored 19. The team lost 68-60 to unbeaten Chisago Lakes, ranked No. 4 in the state.
Feb.20, 2003 - The boys hockey team (18-7) got the No 2 seed in the section after beating St. Cloud Cathedral 5-3 and Moose Lake-Willow River 9-1 as Kevin Englund had three goals in that game . . .The boys basketball team (13-10, 6-7 in the Rum River) beat Pine City 62-59 as Eli McVey scored 26 points and beat Pine Citiy 75-58 as McVey and Gordy Sanford each scored 22.
(Luther Dorr compiled these items, is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (32 years), and has written about sports in the Princeton area for the past 55 years.)
