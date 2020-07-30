The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced motorists who travel on U.S. Highway 169 near Milaca can now access three new reduced conflict intersections (RCIs), also known as J-turns or R-cuts, at:
Highway 169 and Mille Lacs County Road 11 north of Milaca;
Highway 169 and County Road 12 south of Pease/Milaca;
Highway 169 and County Road 13 at Long Siding, south of Milaca.
RCIs are intersections that decrease fatalities and injuries caused by broadside crashes on four-lane divided highways.
Drivers always make a right turn, followed by a U-turn. They don’t need to wait for a gap in both directions to cross.
This reduces potential conflict points and increases motorist safety.
To learn more about this 2020 construction project, that began May 1, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/projects/rci/h169.
