Back in 2019 the U..S. News & World Report ranked Minnesota No. 3 on its annual list of the best states.They skipped the ranking in 2020 during our pandemic-ridden year but their report for 2021 came out Tuesday and Minnesota moved up to No. 2 behind Washington, the top state on the 2019 list.
Every year, it seems, Minnesota either tops lists that rank the 50 states in various categories, or is near the top, such as in the newest report. You could make a case that it is an accident if it happened once or twice but it happens year after year.
The magazine uses 71 metrics in eight categories and 20 subcategories to determine its rankings, making it a fairly far-ranging study rather than just a fly-by-night operation. Do Minnesotans, who often criticize their state, agree? I'm 1,700 miles away, otherwise I'd make an unscientific study to see what Minnesotans think of the study.
The top 15 states include all five of the states that used to be referred to as the Upper Midwest — Minnesota , Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota. The top 15: 1. Washington, 2. Minnesota, 3. Utah, 4. New Hampshire, 5. Idaho, 6. Nebraska (close to the Upper Midwest), 7. Virginia, 8. Wisconsin, 9. Massachusetts, 10. Florida (the only southern state in the top 10, a surprising No. 3 in education), No. 11 Vermont, No. 12 Iowa, No. 13 North Carolina, No. 14 North Dakota, and No. 15 South Dakota.
Minnesota has been in the top 3 the past four years, including No 2 in 2018 and No. 3 in 2017. One of the categories used in 2018 was quality of life and Minnesota, as it always has in rankings by other groups, was ranked No. 2 in quality of life in 2018. You could argue if you're from a competing state that these studies are only snapshots. But if you continually rank high it's likely accurate.
Minnesota's highest rank in the eight categories came under the heading of Opportunity, where it was ranked No. 2. No. 1 Washington ranked only 25th n that category but was in single digits in five of the eight categories, including third in Infrastructure. Minnesota was ninth in that category which takes into consideration bridges, public transportation, power grids and broadband, among other subcategories.
The No. 2 ranking in Opportunity could be traced to performance in poverty, housing affordability, equality for women, minorities and people with disabilities.
The state is ranked No. 16 in Health Care, No. 17 in Education, No. 15 in Economy, No. 21 in Fiscal Stability, No. 15 in Crime and Corrections, and No. 10 in Natural Environment.
I would have thought it might be higher in natural environment and, now that the latest budget forecast showed Minnesota to be doing very well, I imagine Minnesota would move up in the Fiscal Stability listings. To show a surplus instead of a projected shortfall was quite a surprise last month in the Gopher State. Things weren't nearly as bad as some Democrats had been telling us.
Florida has climbed steadily the past few yeas, rising from 13th two years ago to 10th, largely on the strength of a No 3 rating in education. That's a surprise to me because when I first visited the state more than 30 years ago, Florida was said -— especially by Floridians with whom I talked — to be at the bottom of the barrel. Maybe the state's decision to use its lottery to fund education has paid off.
Just in case you are interested, Louisiana is No. 50, a spot it has held consistently. The other bottom five are Mississippi, New Mexico, West Virginia and Alabama.
Except for three years in the Army in the 1960s Minnesota has been the only state I have lived in. Through the years I could probably be classified as a "homer", one who talked about how good the quality of life was in Minnesota, although realizing there were some shortcomings. But I think the year-after-year high rankings of the state by different entities around the country does prove that the quality of life in our state is pretty good.
Sometimes it's difficult to see the forest because of the trees.
SPORTS SHORTS
In what might have been a first, two who played basketball as teammates at PHS were on the floor at the same time in a Feb. 24 college game in the MIAC. Julia Bjurman, a junior at St. Thomas, and Gabby Bekius, a sophomore at St. Benedict's, were in the game at the same time as St. Ben's won 88-83 over the Tommies. Both have overcome knee injuries, either in high school or in college . . . With former coaches Paul Neubauer and Eric Bjurman watching Wednesday night the PHS boys basketball team clinched a tie for the Mississippi 8 Conference title with a 95-66 win at home against St. Francis. One win in the remaining three M8 games will give the team the undisputed championship. It was 50-43 at halftime but a spurt early in the second half gave Princeton control of the game. The team (14-1) has won its last 13 games and is 11-0 in the M8. The Tigers are averaging 89.9 points a game to 71 for its opponents. St. Francis won the rebound battle (42-36) but 28 turnovers by the Saints gave Princeton a lot of easy points, 25 off turnovers and 56 in the paint. Haydn Stay led with 23 points and leads season scoring at 21.6 a game, and season rebounding at 8.7 a game. Four other players were in double figures. Season averages: Callahan Oneil 17.1, Cooper Drews 16.6, Cooper Nowak 10.3, Manny Flicek 9.8, Ben Hallberg 6.5 and Michael Angstman 5.7.Flicek leads in assists at 7 per game. Unless things change dramatically, Princeton will face Duluth Denfeld (1-9) in the first round of section play . . . PHS alum Paul Sather, head coach at North Dakota University, had a good start in his first year last season, with a 15-18 record and a 7-9 mark for sixth place in the Summit League before getting to the title game of the conference tournament and losing to rival North Dakota State. This year the team got off to a 1-8 start. including a nine-point loss to Minnesota, before finishing 9-19, 8-8 in the Summit for fifth place. The team then lost 76-65 to Oral Roberts, a team it split with during the regular season, in the first round of the conference tournament . . . For the second straight season there are three former PHS tennis players competing on the same team in the MIAC, Division III College of St. Catherine, St. Paul. Bri Dorr (Class of 2016), Reilee Schepper (2018) and Kelsey Dorr (2019) have all been in the lineup as St. Kate's beat Division II St. Cloud State 5-4, and Concordia (Moorhead) 9-0. Schepper won No 2 d
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.