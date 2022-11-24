New Milaca Family Medicine Clinic open house Nov. 30

The Mille Lacs Health System is pleased to announce that it is opening a new Family Medicine Clinic and Chiropractic/Rehab Center in Milaca. The new clinic is already scheduling patient appointments which will start December 5th. The clinic location is 150 10th Street NW, the former site of Milaca’s Community Hospital and recently M Health Fairview Clinic. We have been busy the past few months remodeling and redecorating to offer a clean, spacious, and friendly space for your healthcare needs. We, at the clinic, can’t wait to see you.
The clinic is also pleased to announce that chiropractor Anthony Hass, D.C. and physical therapist Chad Barthelemy, PT, MPT, will relocate to this new larger facility as of December 5th. Rehab services will be expanded, including occupational therapy, wound therapy, lymphedema, and other essential rehab services. These therapists will continue to serve your health and wellness needs in the new location.
Our Family Medicine Clinic will be staffed by trusted and experienced Family Medicine practitioners, offering the full range of family medicine services with a laboratory for blood work, immunizations, radiology and more. Future plans include visiting specialists for chronic disease care.
Those of us at the clinic have heard from many residents of Milaca and surrounding communities that they are excited for this clinic. We are beyond grateful for Milaca’s support, and we can’t wait to become even more deeply involved as your neighbors. We look forward to serving you and your families with the same trusted care we’ve provided to Mille Lacs County for the past 65 years.
Please join us at the clinic on Wednesday, November 30th from 4:00-7:00pm for an open house. Light refreshments will be served and tours will be provided.
