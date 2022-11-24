 Skip to main content
New Milaca Family Medicine Clinic open house Nov. 30

The Mille Lacs Health System is pleased to announce that it is opening a new Family Medicine Clinic and Chiropractic/Rehab Center in Milaca. The new clinic is already scheduling patient appointments which will start December 5th. The clinic location is 150 10th Street NW, the former site of Milaca’s Community Hospital and recently M Health Fairview Clinic. We have been busy the past few months remodeling and redecorating to offer a clean, spacious, and friendly space for your healthcare needs. We, at the clinic, can’t wait to see you.

The clinic is also pleased to announce that chiropractor Anthony Hass, D.C. and physical therapist Chad Barthelemy, PT, MPT, will relocate to this new larger facility as of December 5th. Rehab services will be expanded, including occupational therapy, wound therapy, lymphedema, and other essential rehab services. These therapists will continue to serve your health and wellness needs in the new location.

