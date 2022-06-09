 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nature Craft ‘n’ Chat at the Princeton Library

  • 0
Princeton Library.jpg

Join the Princeton Area Library for good company and good conversation at the first Craft ‘n’ Chat session led by library staff member Kristina and Friends of the Library volunteer Bonnie. This month, on Thursday, July 14, from 5-7 p.m., we will be creating and taking home greeting cards and/or clothespin wall art! All supplies will be provided.

Greeting Cards: Take home five cards (with envelopes) that you’ve decorated. Die-cut designs of leaves and butterflies will be available, and all necessary supplies will be provided to create the cards.

Clothespin Wall Art: Let your creativity take flight! Make colorful clothespin wall-art in either the shape of a butterfly or a dragonfly. If time allows, create both!

Please plan to arrive on time, as there will be lots of crafting to do in the time we have.

Nature Craft ‘n’ Chat is recommended for ages 18 and up, and registration (required) opens June 16 on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Space is limited.

This event is sponsored by the Princeton Friends of the Library.

The Princeton Area Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 100 4th Ave. S., Princeton, and can be reached at (763) 389-3753. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK