Nature Craft ‘n’ Chat at the Princeton Library

Join the Princeton Area Library for good company and good conversation at the first Craft ‘n’ Chat session led by library staff member Kristina and Friends of the Library volunteer Bonnie. This month, on Thursday, July 14, from 5-7 p.m., we will be creating and taking home greeting cards and/or clothespin wall art! All supplies will be provided.
Greeting Cards: Take home five cards (with envelopes) that you’ve decorated. Die-cut designs of leaves and butterflies will be available, and all necessary supplies will be provided to create the cards.
Clothespin Wall Art: Let your creativity take flight! Make colorful clothespin wall-art in either the shape of a butterfly or a dragonfly. If time allows, create both!
Please plan to arrive on time, as there will be lots of crafting to do in the time we have.
Nature Craft ‘n’ Chat is recommended for ages 18 and up, and registration (required) opens June 16 on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Space is limited.
This event is sponsored by the Princeton Friends of the Library.
The Princeton Area Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 100 4th Ave. S., Princeton, and can be reached at (763) 389-3753. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
