Nailed It! Valentine’s Day edition coming to a library near you

Join your local East Central Regional Library location for Nailed It! Valentine’s Day, a creative family contest where you’ll compete to replicate a holiday treat with hilarious and tasty results.
Each kit will provide instructions, dry ingredients, and a deadline for you and your family or friends to complete the challenge. Once your challenge is complete, please share your results on the library’s social media platforms, such as Facebook or Instagram, so we can admire your creations.
Participating locations include Aitkin, McGregor, Pine City, Princeton, and Rush City. Registration for each location is required and begins January 17 on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Kits will be available for pick-up the week of February 7 at the participating locations. Registrants will receive adequate supplies to create about a dozen items; one kit per family, please.
Food allergy disclaimer: East Central Regional Library is not responsible for adverse reactions to foods consumed or items one may come in contact with while participating in this event. Those concerned with food allergies should participate at their own risk.
For more information, contact your local library, visit ecrlib.org, or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.