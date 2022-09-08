2022-My Ascension_Facebook EC

Everyone is welcome to share stories and resources for hope at a public screening of My Ascension, a documentary film to spread hope and fight suicide, that will be shown at Dahlager Theater at Milaca Public High School on Sunday, Sept. 11, beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Following the film, a panel discussion will take place with Emma Benoit, the young woman featured in the film, Ray Stenglien - Wings of Hope, Smiles for Jake representatives, Kendall Rensenbrink - Pre-Social Work Pathway Program at CLC, Jenny Ohrmundt - MSW, LICSW HomeGrown Counseling, Sarah White NP, Select Urgent Care, Katie Nystrom - Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Behavioral Health professional.

