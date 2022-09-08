Everyone is welcome to share stories and resources for hope at a public screening of My Ascension, a documentary film to spread hope and fight suicide, that will be shown at Dahlager Theater at Milaca Public High School on Sunday, Sept. 11, beginning at 5:00 p.m.
Following the film, a panel discussion will take place with Emma Benoit, the young woman featured in the film,Ray Stenglien - Wings of Hope,Smiles for Jake representatives,Kendall Rensenbrink - Pre-Social Work Pathway Program at CLC, Jenny Ohrmundt - MSW, LICSW HomeGrown Counseling, Sarah White NP, Select Urgent Care,Katie Nystrom -Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Behavioral Health professional.
A suicide attempt left 16-year-old varsity cheerleader Benoit paralyzed but propelled her on a mission to use her painful experience to help others find hope and stay alive. My Ascension is a feature-length documentary that chronicles Benoit’s inspiring journey and quest to walk again as she worked to bring Hope Squad, a school-based suicide prevention program, to Louisiana. The film also highlights the stories of two remarkable young people who tragically did not survive their attempts, and those watching learn first-hand from their families, friends, school officials, and suicide prevention experts about the devastating effect of suicide and what can be done to prevent it.
Twenty young people die by suicide every day in the United States, according to the National Institute on Mental Health. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people under 25 and there are approximately 1.2 million suicide attempts every year. The ripple effects of these deaths and attempts devastate millions more. My Ascension shines a light on the reality of this ongoing public health crisis and is positively impacting lives by sharing hope, information, and best practices. When suicide attempt survivors such as Benoit share their stories of recovery, it often prevents others from attempting.
Sponsored by Mille Lacs Health System, Smiles for Jake, Lighthouse Child & Family Services, Natural Elements, Andrea Mikla Designs, Milaca Public Schools, and First National Bank of Milaca. My Ascension film screenings and panel discussions are also being held at Aitkin High School, Crosby Community, Brainerd High School, and Brainerd Alternative Learning Center.
Space is limited for the event at Dahlager Theater in Milaca.
