Milaca and Princeton are among dozens of cities recognized for their wastewater treatment plants.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) today recognized 71 wastewater treatment plants (WWTP) in Central Minnesota for outstanding permit compliance. To receive this recognition, facilities were required to demonstrate consistent compliance with monitoring, operations, and maintenance requirements, submit all reports to the MPCA correctly and on time and employ staff certified by the MPCA in wastewater operations.
“The MPCA appreciates the considerable efforts by permittees and operators to protect and preserve water quality, especially during a global pandemic” Dana Vanderbosch the Municipal Division Director at MPCA said. “It is this kind of essential and difficult work that has kept Minnesotans and the environment protected during these unprecedented times.”
A total of 292 wastewater treatment plants across Minnesota are being recognized for the award. Minnesota has approximately 1,600 municipal and industrial wastewater treatment facilities. Community, institution, or treatment plant size were not factors in awarding the certificates.
A complete list of winners is available on the MPCA’s Wastewater Treatment Facility Operations Award webpage here.
