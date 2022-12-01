 Skip to main content
MnDOT announced Highway 23 is now open from Foley to Milaca

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is excited to announce that 13.5 miles of Highway 23 from Foley to Milaca, Benton and Mille Lacs counties, is open to all travelers.

Highway 23 has been closed and detoured for six months between Broadway Avenue South in Foley and the Rum River bridge west of Milaca. The closure allowed crews to reconstruct one mile of Highway 23 from Broadway Avenue to east of 13th Avenue in Foley, which includes a new roundabout at 8th Avenue/Penn Street; the resurface of 12.5 miles of Highway 23 from east of 13th Avenue in Foley to the Rum River bridge in Milaca; replacement/repair of underground culverts or drainage pipes; and improvement of access at multiple intersections in Foley, east of Foley, Ronneby, Oak Park, east of Oak Park, Foreston, and west of Milaca.

