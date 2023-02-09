 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MN ADOPT undergoes name change, now Foster Adopt Minnesota

  • 0
FAM_Logo_Stacked_Color_RGB_300.jpg

MN ADOPT, a Minnesota nonprofit providing statewide services to the adoption, foster and kinship communities, announced Jan. 24 that it has changed its name to Foster Adopt Minnesota. The name change comes after expansion of services to provide support services to the Minnesota foster and kinship communities.

MN ADOPT has been supporting the Minnesota adoption community since 1980, with a focus on ensuring every Minnesota child has a safe and permanent family, according to a Foster Adopt Minnesota press release.

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred