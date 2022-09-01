 Skip to main content
Minnesota families invited to learn more about full-time online school

The faculty and staff at Minnesota Connections Academy, a statewide, tuition-free, online public school, are looking forward to welcoming new and returning students on Tuesday, September 6th. As many parents continue to consider different academic options for their children, Minnesota Connections Academy is offering opportunities for families to get more information about learning in a virtual classroom.

Families are invited to attend an upcoming online information session, Thursday, September 22nd at 6 p.m. Families who are interested in learning if a full-time online school is the right fit for their child are encouraged to attend. They will have the opportunity to speak to staff members, learn how the online classroom works and how teachers engage and support the students.

