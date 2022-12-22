 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Minnesota Association of Townships announces 2023 Scholarships

  • 0

The Minnesota Association of Townships (MAT) is proud to announce its 2023 Scholarship Program, which will award up to five $2,000 scholarships to high school juniors. All students currently enrolled in 11th grade and attending a Minnesota public, private, or parochial school, or a home-study program, are eligible to apply for this program. Since its inception in 2001, the MAT Scholarship Program has had over 2,500 submissions and 97 winners.

Applicants should submit a written essay using critical thinking on the topic of promoting awareness of township government by June 1, 2023. Winners will be chosen by an independent panel of judges and will be notified in September 2023. They will also be invited to attend MAT’s annual conference in December 2023 in St. Cloud.

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred